Xiaomi-Backed Huami Amazfit Bip, Stratos Smartwatches Launched in India

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Tuesday announced the launch of its Amazfit Bip and Amazfit Stratos smartwatches in India. This comes days after the India launch was teased by the phone maker. The more affordable of the lot, priced at Rs. 5,499, Amazfit Bip sports an Always-On display and is claimed to offer a battery life of 45 days. On the other hand, the Amazfit Stratos, with a circular display, is the more premium of the lot and comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The Amazfit Bip and Amazfit Stratos are already available on Flipkart.

The Amazfit Bip comes in four colour variants - Cinnabar Red, Kokoda Green, Onyx Black, and White Cloud. The Amazfit Stratos is available in only a single Black colour option.

Huami Amazfit Bip specifications

The Huami Amazfit Bip sports a 1.28-inch transreflective always-on colour display with a resolution of 176x176 pixels, 2.5D curved glass, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Sensors onboard the smartwatch include a 3-axis acceleration sensor, a barometer, electronic compass, GPS, geomagnetic sensor, and optical (PPG) heart rate sensor. It also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance rating. When used in the basic Watch mode, the 190mAh battery in the Amazfit Bip claims to last up to 4 months on a single full charge that takes about 2.5 hours.

Compatible with both Android and iOS handsets, the Huami-branded Amazfit Bip smartwatch can be paired with smartphones using the Mi Fit 3.0 app. It weighs just about 31 grams, including the 20mm standard width changeable watch band.

Huami Amazfit Stratos specifications

The Huami Amazfit Stratos bears a 1.34-inch always-on transreflective colour LCD panel with a resolution of 320x300 pixels, 2.5D curved glass, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a dual-core 1.2GHz SoC, coupled with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of ROM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS, and GLONASS. Sensors on this smartwatch include an air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, an optical (PPG) heart rate sensor, and a tri-axis accelerometer.

It has a water resistance rating of 5 ATM or about 50 meters. There is a 290mAh battery under the hood, which claims to offer a battery life of 5 days with regular use. Like the Amazfit Bip, the Stratos is also compatible with Android and iOS smartphones using the Mi Fit 3.0 app. Weight of the smartwatch is 70 grams.

