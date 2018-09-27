Xiaomi is hosting its much-awaited Smarter Living event in Bengaluru today, on September 27. Xiaomi sent out media invites for this ecosystem-focused event earlier this month and has since been teasing the launch of numerous products at this event. As per the teasers, we can expect the Chinese technology giant to unveil the Mi Band 3, a new Mi TV model, a smart camera, and perhaps an air purifier at the Smarter Living event. The Xiaomi event is scheduled to start at 12pm today. No smartphone is expected at the event on Thursday.

How to watch Xiaomi Smarter Living event online

The Xiaomi Smarter Living event will be streamed online via the official company site. You can head to this page at 12pm to watch Xiaomi Smarter Living event online. There is no YouTube stream available as of now, but we will update this space once it becomes available.

The Mi Band 3 is confirmed to launch in India at the event today exclusively on Amazon India, as per a teaser on the e-tailer's website. The landing page shows a Coming Soon banner and provides a Notify Me button for interested users. To recall, the Mi Band 3 sports a 0.78-inch capacitive OLED display panel, which is substantially larger than the Mi Band 2's 0.42-inch OLED panel. The Mi Band 3 features a heart-rate sensor as well as a triaxial acceleration sensor.

While the regular variant of the Mi Band 3 is priced at CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,800) in China, the NFC-enabled model comes in at CNY 199 (about Rs. 2,100). The Mi Band 2 was launched in India last year at a price of Rs. 1,999, although Mi Band 3 price in India is not known yet.

Apart from the Mi Band 3, some other smart home products were also teased by Xiaomi. An eye icon was teased suggesting something around a 360-degree smart home camera, possibly for surveillance. A popcorn icon was also shown that points towards the launch of yet another Mi TV variant, and an "air" icon could represent the launch of another product in the company's home or car air purification segment. Lastly, a location icon was also teased however the product associated with it remains ambiguous. We speculate that this could be some sort of location-tracking GPS device.