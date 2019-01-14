Xiaomi-Backed Huami Launches Amazfit Verge Smartwatch in India

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Monday launched its Amazfit Verge smartwatch in India on Amazon.in at Rs. 11,999. The smartwatch will be available on the e-commerce platform starting January 15 in Moonlight White, Sky Grey, and Twilight Blue.



"At Huami, it is our endeavour to provide our customers with the best of both fashion and technology. For the launch of Amazfit Verge in India, we have amplified the technological features on the wrist while maintaining our fashioned designs," Mark Mau, Senior Overseas Sales Director, Huami, said in a statement.

“India is a growing and promising market for smart wearables and this year we will be investing heavily in the region to achieve robust growth.” he added.

Huami has also partnered with PR Innovations, a technology importer, to market the Amazfit Verge in the country.



With 1.3-inch AMOLED display, heart rate monitoring, and notifications for incoming calls, messages, emails, as well as other apps, Amazfit Verge is an integrated fitness solution for health-conscious people, the company claims. It is said to have a 5-day battery life. The company is also touting the presence of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with AF coating. It is water and dust resistant, with IP68 certification. It features 4GB (2.4GB user accessible) of inbuilt storage, and is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor. It can stream music to Bluetooth earphones.



The Huami Amazfit Verge smartwatch is equipped with 11 sports modes, a built-in GPS, as well as a heart rate sensor. It tracks distance, time, pace, calories, speed, elevation and more. This smartwatch that combines voice-controlled artificial intelligence (AI) and the ability to make phone calls in an ultra modern design, the company added, saying it runs on the Amazfit OS based by Android. It features 13 built-in watchfaces, designed in partnership with San Francisco-based Territory Studio. It is compatible with iPhone models running iOS 9.0 and above, as well as Android smartphones running Android 4.4 and above.

Written with inputs from IANS