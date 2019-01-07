Withings has launched three new wearable devices at CES 2019. These three devices are Withings Move ECG, Move, and BPM Core. The Withings Move ECG features the ability to take an electrocardiogram (ECG) reading, which puts in on par with the Apple Watch Series 4 in terms of health-related features. It's important to note that the Withings Move ECG doesn't have FDA approval for the ECG feature (it's pending review). This means that until the FDA approval comes through, Withings won't be able to market the device's ECG feature set in the US as well as it could with an approval.

While Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the most popular wearables in the world and already has ECG in the US with an FDA approval, the Withings Move ECG has a few things going its way. The Move ECG is an analogue watch with a promised battery life of one year and it works with Android and iPhone.

All of its health related data can be seen on the companion app on your smartphone. This could appeal to the fashion conscious crowd particularly if they don't want to draw attention to the fact that they're using a smartwatch.

Withings says taking an ECG reading is simple — just hold the watch case with your thumb and index finger for 20 seconds and you're done. It is rated for 50m water resistance and is capable of automatic walk, run, and swim tracking. The Withings Move ECG is priced at $130 (roughly Rs. 9,100) and will be available in Q2 2019.

If you don't need the ECG feature, you can check out the Withings Move instead. Other than ECG, it has all the features of the Withings Move ECG. The Withings Move's battery lasts up to 18 months, and it is priced at $70 (roughly Rs. 4,900) and can be ordered on withings.com now, with shipments beginning in “4-5 weeks” according to the website.

The third product Withings launched at CES 2019 is the BPM Core. Withings is calling it a smart blood pressure monitor with ECG and a digital stethoscope built-in. It can be wrapped around your arm for blood pressure readings and it can detect certain cardiovascular diseases too, Withings says. The BPM Core is priced at $250 (roughly Rs. 17,500) and launches in Q2 2019.

There's no word on India pricing or availability for any of these products at the moment.