Withings at CES 2020 launched its latest hybrid smartwatch - the ScanWatch. The Withings ScanWatch is claimed to be the world's first clinically validated hybrid smartwatch to detect risks of arrhythmia (AFib) and sleep apnoea (aka sleep apnea). But despite packing the necessary hardware and delivering on its promise, the Withings ScanWatch is currently awaiting CE approval in Europe and FDA clearance in USA before it can be marketed with the aforementioned capabilities. As for its hardware, the Withings ScanWatch packs a round PMOLED display and pairs via BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) standard.

The Withings ScanWatch comes equipped with a SpO2 sensor to detect oxygen saturation level and help in sleep apnoea detection. It also features a multi-wavelength PPG heart sensor to take heart rate and rhythm measurements, helping users find if they suffer from arrhythmia (or Atrial Fibrillation) and take the necessary steps in time. There are three electrodes on the new Withings hybrid smartwatch, which allow users to record an electrocardiogram so that they can detect any abnormal heart rate conditions. It also offers Fitness Level assessments via VO2 Max, which measures the heart and muscle ability to convert oxygen into energy during physical exercise.

The Withings ScanWatch comes in silver and black colour options

Talking about the specifications, the Withings ScanWatch features a PMOLED screen at the top of the round dial, and it will display notifications as well as activity metrics. It is water-resistant up to a depth of 50 metres and is claimed to last 30 days on a single charge. The Withings offering's health-centric features include the ability to track heart rate, sleep, oxygen saturation, and general activity among others, and can help measure electrocardiogram too. There is a dedicated workout mode as well for cycling, swimming, and running among a total of 30 activities.

Withings's latest hybrid smartwatch features a round PMOLED display

It is compatible with iOS (iOS 12 or a newer version) and Android phones (Android 8 or later), and pairs via the Health Mate app. Withings' new hybrid smartwatch is made out of 316L stainless steel case and has a sapphire glass watch face. As for the pricing, the Withings ScanWatch's 38mm variant is priced $249.95 (roughly Rs. 18,000), while the 42mm model will set buyers back by $299.95 (roughly Rs. 21,500). Details about market availability date are you to be revealed, but if Withings manages to get the necessary approvals, the ScanWatch will hit the shelves in Europe and the US soon.