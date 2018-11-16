Google has unveiled Wear OS update called the 'H Update', bringing features like an updated Battery Saver mode, improved off body efficiency, smart app resume for all apps, and two-step power off. H Update will be a part of Wear OS 2.2.

"In the next few months, you should soon see a system update on your device labelled ‘System Version: H'," a Community Manager at Wear OS, Google wrote in a support post on Thursday. The Wear OS by Google Twitter handle also tweeted about the upcoming update.

The new battery saver mode that would come with the Wear OS 'H Update' would extend the device battery further by turning on 'Battery Saver' to only display the time once your battery falls below 10 percent.

"Additionally, after 30 minutes of inactivity your watch will go into deep sleep mode to conserve battery," the post added, detailing the improved off body efficiency.

With the introduction of Smart App Resume feature for all apps, users would be able to pick up where they left off across all apps on their watches.

The search-engine giant is also included a two-step power off functionality that would enable users to turn off their watches by holding the power button until they see the power off screen and then choose to either "power off" or "restart."

"This update will be progressively rolling out over the coming months. Your device may not immediately be eligible for this update and will be determined by your watch manufacturer. Some functionality may vary by device," the post said.