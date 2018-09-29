NDTV Gadgets360.com

Wear OS 2.1 With Enhanced Google Fit Integration, Improved Google Assistant Now Starts Rolling Out

, 29 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Wear OS 2.1 With Enhanced Google Fit Integration, Improved Google Assistant Now Starts Rolling Out

It is recommended to have the latest Wear OS app on your smartphone to get the updated experience

Highlights

  • Google announced the latest Wear OS update last month
  • The update brings a new design
  • It also includes an enhanced Google Fit integration

Wear OS 2.1 smartwatch software with a redesigned interface and improved Google Assistant support is now rolling out. The update was promised to reach compatible smartwatches sometime this month. Among other new features, the latest Wear OS update brings enhanced Google Fit integration that offers activity goals similar to Activity rings on Apple Watch. You also just need to swipe up to view all the available notifications. The interface that comes with Wear OS 2.1 is highly inspired by Android 9.0 Pie.

Google on Friday announced the rollout of Wear OS 2.1 through a tweet posted via official Wear OS by Google account. The company didn't define that how the update will reach your Wear OS-based smartwatch. However, it is recommended to have the latest Wear OS app on your smartphone to get the updated experience. The latest Wear OS app for Android and iOS devices includes the new Google Fit experience that was launched last month along with 'Move Minutes' and 'Heart Points'.

A user on Reddit posted some images to give evidence of the debut of the latest Wear OS update. Also, Google has been praised for meeting its originally rollout schedule.

Wear OS 2.1 brings an all-new design that works with swipe gestures. You need to swipe down on the screen to access Quick Settings, while swiping right will bring Google Assistant. You can also swipe up to view all your notifications. The notification stream has also been improved, with notifications from different apps that are being differentiated with colour-tinges. For instance, Hangouts gets a red tinge, whereas the notifications of Android Messages come in a blue tinge.

The updated Wear OS also includes shortcuts to Google Pay and 'Find my phone' feature that you can access by swiping down on your smartwatch. You can also leverage the built-in smart reply feature to respond to a message with a single tap.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wear OS 2.1, Wear OS, Google
OnePlus 6T Lab Community Review Programme Announced; In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Teased Again
Google May Pay Apple $9 Billion to Remain Default Search Engine on iPhones
Billion Capture Plus
Wear OS 2.1 With Enhanced Google Fit Integration, Improved Google Assistant Now Starts Rolling Out
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras, Display Notch Launched
  2. How Flipkart and Amazon Are Making It Easier to Pay for Your Festive Season Shopping
  3. Here's How You Could Get OnePlus 6T Ahead of Its Public Launch
  4. How to Remove Those Pesky Ads From Your Xiaomi Phone Running MIUI 9
  5. This Could Be the World's First Smartphone With 10GB RAM
  6. Oppo F9 Pro vs Vivo V11
  7. How a 35-Year-Old Created the World's Most Valuable Startup
  8. Nokia 9 Alleged Live Images Show Off Five-Lens Setup, Curved Display
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Revealed, Here's What to Expect
  10. Android 9 Pie Update Will Bring Back Blocked Notifications App List
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.