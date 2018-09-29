Wear OS 2.1 smartwatch software with a redesigned interface and improved Google Assistant support is now rolling out. The update was promised to reach compatible smartwatches sometime this month. Among other new features, the latest Wear OS update brings enhanced Google Fit integration that offers activity goals similar to Activity rings on Apple Watch. You also just need to swipe up to view all the available notifications. The interface that comes with Wear OS 2.1 is highly inspired by Android 9.0 Pie.

Google on Friday announced the rollout of Wear OS 2.1 through a tweet posted via official Wear OS by Google account. The company didn't define that how the update will reach your Wear OS-based smartwatch. However, it is recommended to have the latest Wear OS app on your smartphone to get the updated experience. The latest Wear OS app for Android and iOS devices includes the new Google Fit experience that was launched last month along with 'Move Minutes' and 'Heart Points'.

A user on Reddit posted some images to give evidence of the debut of the latest Wear OS update. Also, Google has been praised for meeting its originally rollout schedule.

Wear OS 2.1 brings an all-new design that works with swipe gestures. You need to swipe down on the screen to access Quick Settings, while swiping right will bring Google Assistant. You can also swipe up to view all your notifications. The notification stream has also been improved, with notifications from different apps that are being differentiated with colour-tinges. For instance, Hangouts gets a red tinge, whereas the notifications of Android Messages come in a blue tinge.

The updated Wear OS also includes shortcuts to Google Pay and 'Find my phone' feature that you can access by swiping down on your smartwatch. You can also leverage the built-in smart reply feature to respond to a message with a single tap.