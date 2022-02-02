Technology News
loading

watchOS 8.4.1 Released With Bug Fixes for Apple Watch Series 4, Newer Models

watchOS 8.4.1 update does not contain fixes for any major security flaws.

By David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2022 15:14 IST
watchOS 8.4.1 Released With Bug Fixes for Apple Watch Series 4, Newer Models

Apple is rolling out watchOS 8.4.1 days after it released watchOS 8.4 on January 26

Highlights
  • Apple released watchOS 8.4 on January 26
  • The company is currently testing watchOS 8.5 beta
  • Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models can install watchOS 8.4.1

Apple is rolling out watchOS 8.4.1 update to Apple Watch users, a week after the company released watchOS 8.4. According to the company, the latest update will only be available to Apple Watch Series 4 and newer smartwatches. Apple's website reveals that watchOS 8.4.1 does not include security fixes but contains bug fixes for these Apple Watch models. The company previously released important security and bug fixes as part of watchOS 8.4 that was rolled out alongside iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 on January 26.

watchOS 8.4.1: What's new?

The Cupertino tech giant began the rollout of watchOS 8.4.1 to Apple Watch Series 4 and newer smartwatches on February 1 with the build number 19S550. With a size of 71.6MB, the update contains bug fixes for affected Apple Watch models, but the company has not specified which bugs have been fixed in the changelog for this update. Users will need to make sure their Apple Watch is charged to at least 50 percent and in range of their iPhone connected to Wi-Fi in order to install watchOS 8.4.1.

Apple has rolled out watchOS 8.4.1 just days after it released watchOS 8.4 on January 26. With the watchOS 8.4 update, Apple fixed an issue that prevented some third-party chargers from working with Apple Watch models. The previous update also included fixes for security issues on Apple Watch Series 3 and newer models, including ColorSync, Crash Reporter, iCloud, WebKit, WebKit storage, and the watchOS kernel.

Meanwhile, Apple has also been testing the latest watchOS 8.5 beta, which is scheduled to arrive alongside iOS 15.4 beta. While iPhone 12 and newer smartphones will reportedly gain the ability to use Face ID with a mask on (without an Apple Watch) with the iOS 15.4 update, watchOS 8.5 does not appear to have any notable features, according to a report by 9to5Mac.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS Smartwatch

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Accurate fitness tracking and heart rate sensor
  • Good battery life (non-LTE)
  • Bad
  • Weak app ecosystem
  • Lacks built-in sleep tracking
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 4 GPS Smartwatch review
Strap Colour Black
Display Size 40mm
Compatible OS iOS 12 or Above
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Workout tracking accuracy
  • watchOS 6 adds useful features
  • ECG is a nice addition
  • Bad
  • Sub-par battery life with always-on display enabled
  • Expensive
  • Lacks built-in sleep tracking
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 5 GPS review
Strap Colour Silver, Gold, Space Grey
Display Size 40mm
Compatible OS iOS 13 or later
Strap Material Elastomer
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch, WatchOS 8.4.1, WatchOS, Apple, WatchOS Update, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Update
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
FBI Warns US Athletes of Malicious Cyber Activities During 2022 Olympics, Asks to Use Temporary Phones: Report

Related Stories

watchOS 8.4.1 Released With Bug Fixes for Apple Watch Series 4, Newer Models
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  4. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature a Colour-Shifting Back Panel
  7. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  9. Is It a Spaceship? See What Hubble Space Telescope Captured
  10. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Charging Hybrid Cars Outsell Diesel in Europe for First Time, ACEA Data Shows
  2. Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
  3. Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
  4. Amazon to Create 1,500 Apprenticeships in UK in 2022
  5. Swat-Kats Reboot in the Works With Show Creators Christian, Yvon Tremblay
  6. Meta in Focus After Strong Report by Alphabet Boosts Confidence
  7. Budget 2022 Has Everything Needed for Solar Energy Transition: Power Minister R K Singh
  8. MSI Gaming Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Available in India
  9. Coachella Ties Up With FTX to Auction 10 Lifetime Passes as NFTs
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Will Never Be Legal Tender, Only RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Will: Finance Secretary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.