Apple is rolling out watchOS 8.4.1 update to Apple Watch users, a week after the company released watchOS 8.4. According to the company, the latest update will only be available to Apple Watch Series 4 and newer smartwatches. Apple's website reveals that watchOS 8.4.1 does not include security fixes but contains bug fixes for these Apple Watch models. The company previously released important security and bug fixes as part of watchOS 8.4 that was rolled out alongside iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 on January 26.

watchOS 8.4.1: What's new?

The Cupertino tech giant began the rollout of watchOS 8.4.1 to Apple Watch Series 4 and newer smartwatches on February 1 with the build number 19S550. With a size of 71.6MB, the update contains bug fixes for affected Apple Watch models, but the company has not specified which bugs have been fixed in the changelog for this update. Users will need to make sure their Apple Watch is charged to at least 50 percent and in range of their iPhone connected to Wi-Fi in order to install watchOS 8.4.1.

Apple has rolled out watchOS 8.4.1 just days after it released watchOS 8.4 on January 26. With the watchOS 8.4 update, Apple fixed an issue that prevented some third-party chargers from working with Apple Watch models. The previous update also included fixes for security issues on Apple Watch Series 3 and newer models, including ColorSync, Crash Reporter, iCloud, WebKit, WebKit storage, and the watchOS kernel.

Meanwhile, Apple has also been testing the latest watchOS 8.5 beta, which is scheduled to arrive alongside iOS 15.4 beta. While iPhone 12 and newer smartphones will reportedly gain the ability to use Face ID with a mask on (without an Apple Watch) with the iOS 15.4 update, watchOS 8.5 does not appear to have any notable features, according to a report by 9to5Mac.