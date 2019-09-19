Technology News
watchOS 6 to Release Today: How to Download and Install

watchOS 6 will be compatible with Apple Watch Series 1 and later models.

By | Updated: 19 September 2019 18:35 IST
watchOS 6 to Release Today: How to Download and Install

watchOS 6 will bring new apps such as Audiobooks, Voice Memos, and Calculator to your Apple Watch

Highlights
  • watchOS 6 is expected to debut shortly after iOS 13 release
  • Apple unveiled the latest watchOS at WWDC 2019
  • Your iPhone needs to run iOS 13 to download watchOS 6

Apple is set to release watchOS 6 today -- alongside iOS 13. As showcased at WWDC 2019, the new watchOS update will debut for all compatible Apple Watch models with an aim to make Apple Watch more of a standalone device rather than a companion to the iPhone. The watchOS 6 update will bring new watch faces, including Modular Compact, Solar Dial, California, Gradient, and Numerals. Apple will also make the App Store access directly through the Apple Watch via watchOS 6. The latest watchOS update also will bring apps such as Audiobooks, Calculator, and Voice Memos.

watchOS 6 release date, time in India

The watchOS 6 release date is set for September 19, which is today. Apple hasn't confirmed the official time for the rollout, though the update is expected to reach sometime around the release of iOS 13 -- at around 10am PST/ 1pm EST. This means your Apple Watch would be able to run the latest watchOS version in India at 10:30pm IST.

watchOS 6 compatible Apple Watch models

At WWDC 2019 back in June, Apple announced that watchOS 6 will be available for download on Apple Watch Series 1, Apple Watch Series 2, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple Watch Series 4 paired with the iPhone 6s or later running iOS 13 or above. The latest watchOS version also comes preloaded on the Apple Watch Series 5.

How to download watchOS 6

To download watchOS 6 on your Apple Watch Series 1 or above, go to the My Watch tab on the Watch app available on your iOS device and then go to General > Software Update.

The Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent of battery to enable the installation process. It is also recommended to keep the smartwatch on the charging dock while installing the latest update.

Your iPhone needs to be in close proximity to the Apple Watch and requires to be connected to a Wi-Fi network.

The Apple Watch should restart twice before the update is completely installed. You need to enter the Watch passcode if prompted after beginning the update and then follow the on-screen instructions on your iPhone to accomplish the installation.

Further reading: watchOS 6, watchOS, Apple Watch, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
watchOS 6 to Release Today: How to Download and Install
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.