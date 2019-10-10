Apple has released watchOS 5.3.2 for the Apple Watch Series 4. The new update is designed specifically for Apple Watch Series 4 users who don't own an iPhone that isn't compatible with iOS 13 and doesn't support watchOS 6. The Cupertino company last month released watchOS 5.3.2 first for the Apple Watch Series 3 and older models. Majorly, the update addresses some security issues and doesn't include any new features, such as additional watch faces or the App Store that we saw through watchOS 6 last month.

Unlike watchOS 6 that requires your iPhone to run iOS 13, watchOS 5.3.2 is meant for an iPhone model that isn't compatible with iOS 13. It could the iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, or an earlier iPhone model.

Apple originally released watchOS 5.3.2 for the Apple Watch Series 1, Apple Watch Series 2, and Apple Watch Series 3 alongside iOS 12.4.2 last month. However, the update is now heading to the Apple Watch Series 4.

The watchOS 5.3.2 update doesn't bring any noticeable changes to the Apple Watch Series 4. Nevertheless, it enables the older iPhone users to utilise some of the security enhancements and performance upgrades that Apple seeded originally to earlier Apple Watch models.

As per the information provided on the Apple support page, watchOS 5.3.2 fixes the flaw that was reported back in July and could enable a remote attacker to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution.

To download watchOS 5.3.2 on your Apple Watch Series 4, go to the My Watch tab on the Watch app available on your iOS device and then go to General > Software Update.

The Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent of battery to enable the installation process. It is also recommended to keep the smartwatch on the charging dock while installing the latest update.

Your iPhone is required to be near the Apple Watch and needs to be connected to a Wi-Fi network.

The Apple Watch should restart twice before the update is completely installed. You need to enter the Watch passcode if prompted after beginning the update and then follow the on-screen instructions on your iPhone to accomplish the installation.