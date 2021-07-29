Technology News
loading

VR Headsets Could Help Jurors Deliver More Accurate Verdicts, Shows Study

VR has been previously used by the Bavarian State criminal office to assist the prosecution’s case in a war crimes trial.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 July 2021 16:24 IST
VR Headsets Could Help Jurors Deliver More Accurate Verdicts, Shows Study

VR headsets were used to simulate a hit-and-run scene for the purpose of the study

Highlights
  • VR headsets have been used in a courtroom before
  • The study shows jurors' retention increased with 3D headsets
  • It says jurors using VR headsets could deliver more consistent verdicts

Virtual Reality (VR) games and cinema are already popular among technology enthusiasts for the kind of experience they offer. Imagine the same technology reaching the courtrooms, assisting jurors in taking a better call or deliver a more accurate verdict. That day doesn't appear to be too far. A team of researchers, legal professionals, police, and forensic scientists have explored the idea and the results are encouraging. 

A correct verdict — whether it's a car accident or a murder case — can be influenced by a juror's spatial awareness. However, the judgment may not always prove to be accurate despite all the experts and expertise involved. But a study — “Bringing the jury to the scene of the crime: memory and decision-making in a simulated crime scene” — by the University of South Australia has demonstrated overwhelming evidence in support of using VR technology in courtrooms and helping jurors make the correct decision.  According to the team, it effectively brings a car accident or a murder case in front of their eyes through simulation.

VR technology, however, has been used in a courtroom previously. In 2019, an interactive scene of the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp was simulated by the Bavarian State criminal office to assist the prosecution's case in a war crimes trial.

3D headsets in courtrooms?

For the purpose of the study, a team comprising members from a wide array of fields, including forensic, legal, as well security, simulated a hit-and-run scene. They reconstructed the events with a laser scanner and compared judgments between "jurors" using 3D headsets and those depending just on photographs from the scene. The results, the team said, were encouraging as they showed "spatial accuracy and more consistent verdicts" in the cases of 30 jurors who participated in the study. 

Not just that, the participants using the 3D headset were found to be 9.5 times more likely to choose the same verdict — "Death by Dangerous Driving" — as compared to the group that relied entirely on photographs. Others, according to the experiment, were split 47-53 between careless driving and dangerous driving. 

In a statement, Dr. Andrew Cunningham from the University of Southern Australia's Research Centre for Interactive and Virtual Environments said that the VR technology also required significantly less effort compared to the photographs to put together the sequence of events.

“Participants who were immersed in the scene were more likely to correctly remember the location of the car in relation to the victim at the time of the accident, whereas it was difficult for people to visualise the scene from still images," Dr. Cunningham said.

Dr. Carolin Reichherzer, a lead researcher, said that site visits were still the gold standard when it comes to providing jurors with the most realistic impression of the scene, but added they also had their drawbacks.  “They are expensive — especially in remote locations — and in some cases, the site itself has changed, making accurate viewings impossible,” Dr. Reichherzer said. 

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Courtrooms, VR Technology, Virtual Reality, VR headset, Crime Scene, University of South Australia
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ TWS Earbuds With ANC, IP54 Build, 7.5 Hours Playtime Launched

Related Stories

VR Headsets Could Help Jurors Deliver More Accurate Verdicts, Shows Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia T20 Tablet Price, Specifications Have Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  4. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones First Impressions
  5. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  6. Sony Announces 5 'Goodwill Discount' on PS5 Consoles, Says 10 Million Sold
  7. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  8. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. Apple iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) Review: Untapped Potential
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 With 50-Megapixel Main Cameras, 4G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Play Store Safety Section and Privacy Labels Showcased in New Developer Post
  3. Facebook to Launch Ray-Ban AR Smart Glasses Next, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Confirms
  4. iQoo 8 Series Specifications Leaked, Could Get 2K AMOLED Display With 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate
  5. Cyberattacks on Organisations Up by 29 Percent in Last 6 Months, India Among Most Affected Markets: Check Point
  6. Apple Sees Highest Second-Quarter Revenue Share, Xiaomi Becomes Second Largest Brand Globally: Counterpoint
  7. Google Play Store Is Banning 'Sugar Dating' Apps With Revised Inappropriate Content Policy, More
  8. Robinhood, Gateway to 'Meme' Stocks, Raises $2.1 Billion in IPO
  9. Google Fined RUB 3 Million for Violating Personal Data Law, Its First Fine for the Offense
  10. Panasonic Rides Demand for Home Appliances, Car Batteries to Post a 27-Time Surge in Q1 Profits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com