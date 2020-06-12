Vivo has been rumoured to be developing its first smartwatch for some time now, and it appears the launch of the device is not far away. The Vivo smartwatch speculated to be called Vivo Watch has reportedly passed through China's 3C certification, highlighting its model number as WA2052. Back in February, the smartwatch by the Chinese tech company was also spotted on EUIPO, indicating its future launch in the European market. Vivo is yet to confirm the development of Vivo Watch.

According to the Chinese publication, MyDrivers the Vivo Watch was spotted on 3C certification site with the model number WA2052, however, the key specifications of the smartwatch remain unclear. The report also speculates that the Vivo Watch would launch in July. In February, the Vivo Watch was spotted on the European trademark website, EUIPO and Intellectual Property India site that further hinted at the smartwatch's arrival in Europe and India.

A Vivo smartwatch's arrival was also tipped by a notable tipster in April, but its key specifications were not indicated either.

As the Vivo Watch continues to pass through these certification sites, we can speculate the product's development is indeed in the works. With the launch of the smartwatch, the company would hope to give tough competition to domestic players such as Xiaomi, Realme, Huawei and Oppo, which all have their smartwatches available in the home country.

Last month, Realme launched the Realme Watch with touchscreen support. The watch comes with heart rate monitoring and as many as 14 sports modes. The Realme Watch is available to purchase in India for Rs. 3,999. Recently, Oppo had also introduced its first smartwatch, Oppo Watch in China. The smartwatch is offered in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm – and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC. The smartwatch is priced at starting CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,100).

