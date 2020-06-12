Technology News
loading

Vivo Watch Reportedly Gets 3C Certification, Specifications Remain a Mystery

The Vivo Watch was reportedly spotted with the model number WA2052 and its specifications remain a mystery.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 12 June 2020 19:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Watch Reportedly Gets 3C Certification, Specifications Remain a Mystery

Photo Credit: MyDrivers

Vivo Watch was spotted on EUIPO site in February (represent

Highlights
  • Vivo Watch has been in the news for some time
  • Vivo Watch was also spotted on Intellectual Property India site
  • A tipster in April had claimed Vivo Watch' development

Vivo has been rumoured to be developing its first smartwatch for some time now, and it appears the launch of the device is not far away. The Vivo smartwatch speculated to be called Vivo Watch has reportedly passed through China's 3C certification, highlighting its model number as WA2052. Back in February, the smartwatch by the Chinese tech company was also spotted on EUIPO, indicating its future launch in the European market. Vivo is yet to confirm the development of Vivo Watch.

According to the Chinese publication, MyDrivers the Vivo Watch was spotted on 3C certification site with the model number WA2052, however, the key specifications of the smartwatch remain unclear. The report also speculates that the Vivo Watch would launch in July. In February, the Vivo Watch was spotted on the European trademark website, EUIPO and Intellectual Property India site that further hinted at the smartwatch's arrival in Europe and India.

A Vivo smartwatch's arrival was also tipped by a notable tipster in April, but its key specifications were not indicated either.

As the Vivo Watch continues to pass through these certification sites, we can speculate the product's development is indeed in the works. With the launch of the smartwatch, the company would hope to give tough competition to domestic players such as Xiaomi, Realme, Huawei and Oppo, which all have their smartwatches available in the home country.

Last month, Realme launched the Realme Watch with touchscreen support. The watch comes with heart rate monitoring and as many as 14 sports modes. The Realme Watch is available to purchase in India for Rs. 3,999. Recently, Oppo had also introduced its first smartwatch, Oppo Watch in China. The smartwatch is offered in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm – and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC. The smartwatch is priced at starting CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,100).

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Smartwatch, Vivo Watch, Vivo smartwatch, WA2052
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Kicks Off in India for Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S
Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M21, and Other Phones That Received a Price Hike in Last 1 Month

Related Stories

Vivo Watch Reportedly Gets 3C Certification, Specifications Remain a Mystery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch Teased: Price and Specifications
  2. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Motorola One Fusion+ Launching in India on June 16, Flipkart Reveals
  4. Adobe Photoshop Camera App Now Available to Everyone on Android, iOS
  5. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Pros and Cons in 10 Points
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro First Sale in India Scheduled for June 15
  7. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  8. Jio Fiber Users to Get Free One-Year Amazon Prime Subscription
  9. This Is What the PS5 Looks Like
  10. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone to Launch in India on June 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M21, and Other Phones That Received a Price Hike in Last 1 Month
  2. Vivo Watch Reportedly Gets 3C Certification, Specifications Remain a Mystery
  3. Zuckerberg's Former Aide Chris Cox Returns to Facebook as Product Head
  4. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Kicks Off in India for Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S
  5. Resident Evil Series Crosses 100 Million Units Sold Globally, Developer Capcom Announces
  6. Fitbit Working to Add Google Assistant Support, Versa 2 May Get It First: Report
  7. Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) With Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU, Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Launched
  8. Google Assistant’s Voice Match Now Works on More Smart Speakers, You Can Also Set a Default Speaker
  9. Motorola One Fusion+ Launching in India on June 16, Flipkart Availability Teased
  10. iQoo 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com