Vivo Watch, the company's first ever smartwatch, has been spotted on trademark sites in India and Europe. Details on the probable upcoming smartwatch from the company are scarce at the moment, but these trademark filings suggest that the initial work has begun. These trademark filings do not necessarily mean that the launch is near, but are only indicative of the possibility that Vivo is working to bring a smartwatch to the Indian market. It could still be a while before this wearable is launched officially.

The Intellectual Property India site lists the Vivo Watch trademark under the application number 4445715. The listing suggests that the trademark was applied for on February 18, the same day as the EUIPO listing application. This confirms that Vivo is looking to introduce its first ever smartwatch in multiple markets like Europe and India. The trademark applications also confirm that the upcoming smartwatch will be called the Vivo Watch, whenever it arrives.

Vivo is working on its first ever wearable

Photo Credit: EUIPO

As mentioned, there is nothing else that has been leaked about the Vivo Watch, apart from these trademark listings. We expect more details to emerge online as the launch date nears. For now, there is no image or feature leaks to get a sense of how Vivo's first smartwatch will look like. The trademark filings were first spotted by 91Mobiles.

For now, the company is gearing up to launch the Apex 2020 concept phone on February 28 i.e. tomorrow. Vivo has teased that the concept phone will have a 120-degree curved edge on its 6.45-inch display screen. The Apex 2020 is expected to focus largely on the display, and more details should be revealed at launch.