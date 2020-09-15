Vivo Watch Teaser Showcases Smartwatch's Design in Full Glory

Vivo has released another teaser highlighting the upcoming Vivo Watch smartwatch's design. The video clip shows the smartwatch featuring a circular dial, two buttons, strap and its options, as well as hints at the heart rate monitor feature. The Vivo Watch is tipped to come with 24-hour heart rate monitor, and it could reportedly be priced at CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,760) in China. The news comes a day after the Chinese technology company confirmed that it would be launching the wearable on September 22.

The teaser of the Vivo Watch has been shared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. It highlights the already known facts that the smartwatch features a circular dial and two physical buttons. The straps are apparently made of leather and come in various colours. It also hints at the heart rate monitor. A recent retail listing showed the smartwatch in full glory. The Vivo Watch will be launched on September 22 at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST).

Vivo Watch is expected to have a stainless steel dial

Vivo Watch specifications (expected)

The Vivo Watch will reportedly come with 24-hour heart rate monitor and offer up to 18 days of battery life. Rumours suggest that the upcoming smartwatch will pack features like calorie detection, independent music playback, continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen detection, Jovi voice assistance, and multi-function NFC. It is also tipped to come with 5ATM water resistance.

A leaked poster on a retail listing mentioned that the wearable will come in orange, black, and brown colour straps that could be leather as well as silicone. The Vivo Watch is rumoured to come equipped with an AMOLED display. The latest 30-second clip shows two hues on the dial that could be silver and black. The wearable is said to have a stainless steel body, and it may be offered in 42mm and 46mm dial sizes.

