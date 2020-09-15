Technology News
loading

Vivo Watch Teaser Showcases Smartwatch's Design in Full Glory

The Vivo Watch may be launched with various strap colours.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 September 2020 18:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Watch Teaser Showcases Smartwatch's Design in Full Glory

The Vivo Watch may be priced at CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10, 760) in China

Highlights
  • Vivo Watch will be launched on September 22
  • It may be offered in 42mm and 46mm variants
  • Vivo Watch may feature 24-hour heart rate monitor

Vivo has released another teaser highlighting the upcoming Vivo Watch smartwatch's design. The video clip shows the smartwatch featuring a circular dial, two buttons, strap and its options, as well as hints at the heart rate monitor feature. The Vivo Watch is tipped to come with 24-hour heart rate monitor, and it could reportedly be priced at CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,760) in China. The news comes a day after the Chinese technology company confirmed that it would be launching the wearable on September 22.

The teaser of the Vivo Watch has been shared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. It highlights the already known facts that the smartwatch features a circular dial and two physical buttons. The straps are apparently made of leather and come in various colours. It also hints at the heart rate monitor. A recent retail listing showed the smartwatch in full glory. The Vivo Watch will be launched on September 22 at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST).

Vivo watch dial button intext Vivo Watch

Vivo Watch is expected to have a stainless steel dial

Vivo Watch specifications (expected)

The Vivo Watch will reportedly come with 24-hour heart rate monitor and offer up to 18 days of battery life. Rumours suggest that the upcoming smartwatch will pack features like calorie detection, independent music playback, continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen detection, Jovi voice assistance, and multi-function NFC. It is also tipped to come with 5ATM water resistance.

A leaked poster on a retail listing mentioned that the wearable will come in orange, black, and brown colour straps that could be leather as well as silicone. The Vivo Watch is rumoured to come equipped with an AMOLED display. The latest 30-second clip shows two hues on the dial that could be silver and black. The wearable is said to have a stainless steel body, and it may be offered in 42mm and 46mm dial sizes.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Watch, Vivo Watch Specifications, Vivo Watch price
AirPods Pro Update Brings Spatial Audio, Quick Switching Features: Report

Related Stories

Vivo Watch Teaser Showcases Smartwatch's Design in Full Glory
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi 9i With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy F Series Phone to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy F41 May Be the First Phone in Rumoured Galaxy F Series
  5. PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report
  6. New iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  8. Google Pixel 5 May Launch on September 30 Alongside New Products
  9. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  10. Realme Narzo 20 Series Set to Launch in India on September 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Sense’s ECG App Gets Regulatory Approval, Will Be Available From October
  2. Dish TV Starts Shifting Set-Top Box Production to India, First ‘Made in India’ STBs Heading to Market
  3. Poco M2 First Sale Sees 1,30,000 Units Sold on Flipkart
  4. Vivo Watch Teaser Showcases Smartwatch's Design in Full Glory
  5. Sony A7C ‘World’s Smallest and Lightest’ Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With IBIS Announced
  6. AirPods Pro Update Brings Spatial Audio, Quick Switching Features: Report
  7. Apple Event Today: How to Watch Live Stream, What to Expect From September 15 Event
  8. Oppo Reno 4 SE Launching on September 21, 65W Fast Charging Support Teased
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Model Global Rollout Begins September 18
  10. Google to Face Grilling on Online Advertising Before US Senate Antitrust Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com