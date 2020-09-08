Technology News
loading

Vivo Watch Specifications Tipped, May Come With Heart-Rate Monitor and 18-Day Battery Life

Vivo Watch may be priced at CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,760).

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 8 September 2020 10:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Watch Specifications Tipped, May Come With Heart-Rate Monitor and 18-Day Battery Life

Vivo hasn’t officially confirmed any of the specification details yet

Highlights
  • Vivo Watch may come in four colour options
  • It will be the company’s first smartwatch
  • Vivo Watch may come in two sizes

Vivo Watch, the rumoured first smartwatch from the smartphone maker, has been reported to be in development for quite some time now. A tipster has now taken to Weibo to post some key specifications of the wearable. The Vivo Watch may arrive in two sizes, sporting a leather strap. The tipster also suggested a battery life of up to 18 days and four possible colour variants. In a separate post, the tipster also suggested the inclusion of a heart-rate monitor, among other features. The upcoming smartwatch also reportedly received Bluetooth SIG and 3C certifications, suggesting that it could launch soon.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted several possible features and specifications of the Vivo Watch on Weibo on Monday. The Tipster's post suggests that the smartwatch may come in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The wearable may also feature a leather strap. Although the tipster didn't specify the battery size, the post indicated that the smartwatch may have a battery life of up to 18 days.

The upcoming Vivo Watch is tipped to come in four colour options - Mocha, Mixia, Shadow, and Fengshang. According to the tipster, the smartwatch may be priced at CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,760) upon its release in China.

In a separate post from a day earlier, Digital Chat Station talked about the 46mm variant of the Vivo Watch. The wearable is said to sport a round-shaped colour OLED display. It is also expected to feature a heart-rate sensor, blood oxygen level (Sp02) tracker. The post also suggested the presence of NFC that allows users to carry out secure transactions and connect electronic devices with a touch. The post also suggested that the Vivo Watch may be released within the next two months.

Back in July, the Vivo Watch received approval from Bluetooth SIG. The declaration suggested that the wearable will support Bluetooth 5.0 and carry the model number WA2056. In June, the smartwatch with model number WA2052 received 3C certification in China. Earlier in February, the Vivo Watch was spotted on Intellectual Property India (IPI) and European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) sites as well. All of this hints at a possible release of the Vivo Watch in China, Europe, and India sometime soon.

Vivo hasn't officially announced any specifications, pricing, or availability details of the upcoming smartwatch yet.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Watch, Vivo Watch Specifications, Vivo Watch Launch, Vivo
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X Price Tipped, Launch Date Rumoured to be November 10
PUBG Ban: PUBG Corporation to Take Over PUBG Mobile From Tencent Games in India

Related Stories

Vivo Watch Specifications Tipped, May Come With Heart-Rate Monitor and 18-Day Battery Life
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Corporation to Take Over PUBG Mobile From Tencent Games in India
  2. Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  4. Redmi Smart Band Debuts in India With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor
  5. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  6. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  7. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  10. Realme 6, Reame 6i Price Slashed in India by Up to Rs. 1,000
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Hand Out Cash Bonuses to Staff Amid US Pressure
  2. LG’s 2018 TV Models to Get Support for Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit Later This Year
  3. Australian Watchdog to Examine Competition Between Apple, Google App Stores
  4. Redmi Smart Band With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India
  5. Truecaller Introduces Filters For Spam Messages on iPhone, Revamps Spam Calls Detection
  6. Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Minecraft Coming to PlayStation VR as Free Upgrade in September
  8. OnePlus 8T Pro Refresh Might Be Cancelled, Won’t Launch Alongside 8T, Says Tipster
  9. China Unveils Global Data Security Initiative, Says Some Countries Bullying Others
  10. Bosnian Tesla Fan Impatient for Cybertruck Release Builds a Lookalike
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com