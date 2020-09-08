Vivo Watch, the rumoured first smartwatch from the smartphone maker, has been reported to be in development for quite some time now. A tipster has now taken to Weibo to post some key specifications of the wearable. The Vivo Watch may arrive in two sizes, sporting a leather strap. The tipster also suggested a battery life of up to 18 days and four possible colour variants. In a separate post, the tipster also suggested the inclusion of a heart-rate monitor, among other features. The upcoming smartwatch also reportedly received Bluetooth SIG and 3C certifications, suggesting that it could launch soon.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted several possible features and specifications of the Vivo Watch on Weibo on Monday. The Tipster's post suggests that the smartwatch may come in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The wearable may also feature a leather strap. Although the tipster didn't specify the battery size, the post indicated that the smartwatch may have a battery life of up to 18 days.

The upcoming Vivo Watch is tipped to come in four colour options - Mocha, Mixia, Shadow, and Fengshang. According to the tipster, the smartwatch may be priced at CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,760) upon its release in China.

In a separate post from a day earlier, Digital Chat Station talked about the 46mm variant of the Vivo Watch. The wearable is said to sport a round-shaped colour OLED display. It is also expected to feature a heart-rate sensor, blood oxygen level (Sp02) tracker. The post also suggested the presence of NFC that allows users to carry out secure transactions and connect electronic devices with a touch. The post also suggested that the Vivo Watch may be released within the next two months.

Back in July, the Vivo Watch received approval from Bluetooth SIG. The declaration suggested that the wearable will support Bluetooth 5.0 and carry the model number WA2056. In June, the smartwatch with model number WA2052 received 3C certification in China. Earlier in February, the Vivo Watch was spotted on Intellectual Property India (IPI) and European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) sites as well. All of this hints at a possible release of the Vivo Watch in China, Europe, and India sometime soon.

Vivo hasn't officially announced any specifications, pricing, or availability details of the upcoming smartwatch yet.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.