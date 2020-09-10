Technology News
Vivo Watch Tipped to Launch on September 22, Leaked Poster Hints at Colour Options

Vivo Watch is expected to offer 18 days of battery life.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 September 2020 15:12 IST
Vivo Watch Tipped to Launch on September 22, Leaked Poster Hints at Colour Options

Photo Credit: GizmoChina/ Digital Chat Station

Vivo Watch is reported to offer 24-hour continuous heart rate monitoring

Highlights
  • Vivo Watch is expected to come in 42mm and 46mm dials
  • The wearable is reported to be 5ATM waterproof
  • Vivo Watch poster leak hints at brown, black, and orange strap options

Vivo Watch smartwatch has leaked on several occasions in the recent past, and now a new retail listing suggests that the wearable may launch as soon as September 22. A separate poster leak hints at the design of the watch, along with possible colour options. Additionally, the key specifications of the Vivo Watch have also been shared by a noted tipster, alongside the live images of the wearable. The Vivo Watch is tipped to come with a heart rate monitor and is reported to offer up to 18 days of battery life.

GizmoChina reports that a Chinese retailer has listed a teaser page for the Vivo Watch hinting at a launch date. This page reportedly confirms that the wearable will launch in China on September 22. The report also claims that there is another poster doing rounds on Weibo that shows off the design of the Vivo Watch. The poster suggests that the wearable may come in orange, black, and brown options. It is expected to come with varied watch faces and offered in leather and silicone strap options. This leak also hints at 24-hour heart rate monitoring and long battery life.

Separately, noted Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) has shared a live image showing off the Vivo Watch in several colour options. The leak hints at an AMOLED display, round dial, two physical buttons on the side, and a silver bezel on the sides of the dial. The smartwatch is seen sporting black, orange, and brown straps. The tipster notes that the Vivo Watch may be offered in 42mm and 46mm dial sizes. The tipster claims that the watch is expected to have a stainless steel body and leather strap options.

The wearable is reported to be 5ATM waterproof and offer up to 18 days of battery life. Key features are tipped to include calorie detection, independent music playback, continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen detection, Jovi voice assistance, and multi-function NFC.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Vivo Watch, Vivo Watch Colour Options, Vivo Watch Specifications, Vivo Watch Features, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
AMD Ryzen Zen 3 CPUs Launching on October 8, Radeon RX 6000 GPUs to Be Unveiled on October 28

Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

