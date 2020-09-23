Vivo Watch has been launched in China and is the first smartwatch by the company. It has a round dial and comes in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The Vivo Watch boasts of a stainless steel body with a brushed ceramic bezel. Interestingly, the two sizes have a slightly different design with the 42mm smartwatch coming with two round buttons on the right side and the 46mm variant having two flat buttons. You get either a flexible fluoroelastomer or a leather strap with the Vivo Watch.

Vivo Watch price

The Vivo Watch is priced at CNY 1,299 for the 42mm variant as well as the 46mm variant. The smaller variant is offered in Mocha Brown where the dial and strap are brown and Secret Summer Orange where the dial is black and the strap is orange. The larger model is offered in Shadow Black where both the dial and strap are black, and a brown colour option where the dial is silver and strap is brown. The Vivo Watch will go on sale in China on September 29 and is currently up for pre-orders on the official online store.

As of now, Vivo has not shared pricing and availability for international markets.

Vivo Watch specifications, features

The 42mm Vivo Watch variant features a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with 390x390 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. The 46mm variant features a slightly larger 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. Both variants have been constructed out of 316L stainless steel. The Vivo Watch is powered by an ST miniature main control processor along with the Apollo ultra-low power coprocessor. It comes with 2GB of RAM and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, along with GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou.

The Vivo Watch 42mm variant is backed by a 226mAh battery that is said to give 9 days of battery life. The 46mm variant is fitted with a 478mAh battery and offers 18 days of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch models have 5 ATM water resistance and an array of sensors including a 5-core optical heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, air pressure and altitude sensor, ambient light sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor.

In terms of fitness tracking, the Vivo Watch features intelligent exercise recognition and analysis. It can monitor outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, swimming, cycling, indoor cycling, mountain climbing, trail running, elliptical machine, free training, and high-intensity interval training. The smartwatch can also monitor your sleep and provide breathing training.

It also has NFC for subway and bus access in 300 cities across the country. Vivo Watch, being a smartwatch, can perform typical functions such as setting alarms, showing notifications, controlling your music, and it comes with Vivo's Jovi voice assistant. In terms of dimensions, the 42mm variant measures 42x42x9.7mm and weighs 35.6 grams while the 46mm variant of the Vivo Watch measures 46x46x10.6mm and weighs 46.8 grams.

