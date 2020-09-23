Technology News
Vivo Watch With Up to 18 Days Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched

Vivo Watch is priced at CNY 1,299 regardless of the size variant you go for.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 September 2020 11:21 IST
Vivo Watch is available in two colour options for each size variant

Highlights
  • Vivo Watch launched in China
  • It is currently up for pre-orders in the country
  • Vivo Watch features intelligent exercise recognition and analysis

Vivo Watch has been launched in China and is the first smartwatch by the company. It has a round dial and comes in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The Vivo Watch boasts of a stainless steel body with a brushed ceramic bezel. Interestingly, the two sizes have a slightly different design with the 42mm smartwatch coming with two round buttons on the right side and the 46mm variant having two flat buttons. You get either a flexible fluoroelastomer or a leather strap with the Vivo Watch.

Vivo Watch price

The Vivo Watch is priced at CNY 1,299 for the 42mm variant as well as the 46mm variant. The smaller variant is offered in Mocha Brown where the dial and strap are brown and Secret Summer Orange where the dial is black and the strap is orange. The larger model is offered in Shadow Black where both the dial and strap are black, and a brown colour option where the dial is silver and strap is brown. The Vivo Watch will go on sale in China on September 29 and is currently up for pre-orders on the official online store.

As of now, Vivo has not shared pricing and availability for international markets.

Vivo Watch specifications, features

The 42mm Vivo Watch variant features a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with 390x390 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. The 46mm variant features a slightly larger 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. Both variants have been constructed out of 316L stainless steel. The Vivo Watch is powered by an ST miniature main control processor along with the Apollo ultra-low power coprocessor. It comes with 2GB of RAM and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, along with GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou.

The Vivo Watch 42mm variant is backed by a 226mAh battery that is said to give 9 days of battery life. The 46mm variant is fitted with a 478mAh battery and offers 18 days of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch models have 5 ATM water resistance and an array of sensors including a 5-core optical heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, air pressure and altitude sensor, ambient light sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor.

In terms of fitness tracking, the Vivo Watch features intelligent exercise recognition and analysis. It can monitor outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, swimming, cycling, indoor cycling, mountain climbing, trail running, elliptical machine, free training, and high-intensity interval training. The smartwatch can also monitor your sleep and provide breathing training.

It also has NFC for subway and bus access in 300 cities across the country. Vivo Watch, being a smartwatch, can perform typical functions such as setting alarms, showing notifications, controlling your music, and it comes with Vivo's Jovi voice assistant. In terms of dimensions, the 42mm variant measures 42x42x9.7mm and weighs 35.6 grams while the 46mm variant of the Vivo Watch measures 46x46x10.6mm and weighs 46.8 grams.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Vivo Watch (42mm)

Vivo Watch (42mm)

Strap Color Brown, Orange
Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Vivo Watch (46mm)

Vivo Watch (46mm)

Strap Color Black, Brown
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
