Vivo Watch 2 is set to be launched on December 22 in China. In the build-up to its imminent arrival, Vivo has unveiled the first official image of its upcoming smartwatch. The image confirms that Vivo Watch 2 will be equipped with a circular dial. Along with the image reveal, Vivo has announced that Vivo Watch 2 is going to offer up to seven days of battery life on a single charge and independent communication, which most likely hints at eSIM support.

Vivo shared the official image on Weibo which shows that Vivo Watch 2 will be launched with silicone straps. The image depicts Black and White colour options. Past leaks have also hinted at a leather strap version, which is currently absent from the official teaser. Vivo Watch 2 is believed to offer 5ATM-rated water resistance and pack a 501mAh battery.

The smartwatch is already open for reservation on Vivo China's website. However, the Chinese tech giant has not hinted at its pricing or variants as of yet. A recent leak claims that Vivo Watch 2 will have Bluetooth and eSIM variants at launch. The tip comes from Machine Pioneer (translated) on Weibo. As per the leak, the Bluetooth variant is expected to be priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,500) and the eSIM version should cost CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,300).

The tipster also suggests that this smartwatch will only have a 46mm size option. In contrast, the first generation Vivo Watch came in 46 mm and 42 mm sizes.

The December 22 launch event will also see the much-awaited reveal of the Vivo S12 series. The Vivo S12 series of smartphones are expected to hit the Chinese markets with two variants — Vivo S12 and the Vivo S12 Pro. The Vivo S12 series is going to succeed the selfie focussed Vivo S10 series.