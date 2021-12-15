Technology News
loading

Vivo Watch 2 First Look Revealed Ahead of December 22 Launch, Alleged Pricing Leaked

Vivo Watch 2 is going to be launched alongside the Vivo S12 series phones.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 15 December 2021 19:20 IST
Vivo Watch 2 First Look Revealed Ahead of December 22 Launch, Alleged Pricing Leaked

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Watch 2 is equipped with a circular dial

Highlights
  • Vivo Watch 2 is expected to come with eSIM and Bluetooth variants
  • Vivo Watch 2 is fitted with silicone straps
  • It is claimed to have a battery life of seven days

Vivo Watch 2 is set to be launched on December 22 in China. In the build-up to its imminent arrival, Vivo has unveiled the first official image of its upcoming smartwatch. The image confirms that Vivo Watch 2 will be equipped with a circular dial. Along with the image reveal, Vivo has announced that Vivo Watch 2 is going to offer up to seven days of battery life on a single charge and independent communication, which most likely hints at eSIM support.

Vivo shared the official image on Weibo which shows that Vivo Watch 2 will be launched with silicone straps. The image depicts Black and White colour options. Past leaks have also hinted at a leather strap version, which is currently absent from the official teaser. Vivo Watch 2 is believed to offer 5ATM-rated water resistance and pack a 501mAh battery.

The smartwatch is already open for reservation on Vivo China's website. However, the Chinese tech giant has not hinted at its pricing or variants as of yet. A recent leak claims that Vivo Watch 2 will have Bluetooth and eSIM variants at launch. The tip comes from Machine Pioneer (translated) on Weibo. As per the leak, the Bluetooth variant is expected to be priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,500) and the eSIM version should cost CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,300).

The tipster also suggests that this smartwatch will only have a 46mm size option. In contrast, the first generation Vivo Watch came in 46 mm and 42 mm sizes.

The December 22 launch event will also see the much-awaited reveal of the Vivo S12 series. The Vivo S12 series of smartphones are expected to hit the Chinese markets with two variants — Vivo S12 and the Vivo S12 Pro. The Vivo S12 series is going to succeed the selfie focussed Vivo S10 series.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Watch 2, Vivo Watch 2 Specifications, Vivo Watch 2 Price
Vivo Wireless Sport Lite Neckband Earphones With 18-Hour Battery Life and Fast Charging Launched in India

Related Stories

Vivo Watch 2 First Look Revealed Ahead of December 22 Launch, Alleged Pricing Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 100MB Data for 30 Days
  2. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  3. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Is Live: All You Need to Know
  5. Korean Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Language in India: Duolingo Report
  6. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  8. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  9. Asus Brings ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops to India
  10. Tecno Spark 8T Budget Smartphone With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 With 10.5-Inch Display, Dolby Atmos Sound Announced
  2. Vivo Watch 2 First Look Revealed Ahead of December 22 Launch, Alleged Pricing Leaked
  3. Vivo Wireless Sport Lite Neckband Earphones With 18-Hour Battery Life and Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. PUBG: Battlegrounds Announces Special Rewards for Existing Players, Will Offer Battlegrounds Plus for Free
  5. Apple Now Lets Users Reset, Erase Locked iPhone, iPad Without Connecting to a PC or Mac
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live: Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs, More
  7. Snap Unveils Story Studio, a New Standalone Video Editing App for iPhone Users
  8. Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Apple TV: Pricing, Plans Compared
  9. Decentralised Social ‘DESO’ Crypto Tokens Are Now Listed on Coinbase
  10. India’s TWS Market Grew Whopping 92 Percent in Q3 Despite Global Slowdown: Canalys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com