Vivo Watch 2 With eSIM Support, Up to 14-Day Battery Launched

Vivo Watch 2 has a stainless steel body for durability.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 December 2021 14:32 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo Watch 2 is offered in Black, Silver, and White colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Watch 2 sports a 1.43-inch screen
  • It has 2GB storage and uses Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity
  • Vivo Watch 2 features NFC, and supports 47 sports modes

Vivo Watch 2 has been launched in China. The smartwatch is a second-generation wearable offering from Vivo, and it comes with eSIM support. The company claims that the smartwatch can offer up to 14 days of battery on a single charge. It sports a 1.43-inch screen with always-on display feature and comes with 2GB of onboard storage. It features two physical buttons and can be purchased along with a Nappa leather strap or a standard rubber strap. It has a stainless steel build for durability.

Vivo Watch 2 price, availability

Vivo Watch 2 is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,300) and is available for pre-booking via the Vivo China online shop. The watch will go on sale starting December 29, and it can be purchased in Black, Silver, and White colours. There is no word on availability in other markets, including India, yet.

Vivo Watch 2 specifications

Vivo Watch 2 sports a 1.43-inch always-on display with 466x466 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. It comes with 2GB of storage and uses Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity, along with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou. For fitness tracking, the smartwatch features 47 sports modes including outdoor running, cycling, gymnastics, tennis, swimming, rowing, and more.

The new Vivo Watch 2 smartwatch is also equipped with SpO2 sensor to track blood oxygen saturation level, heart rate monitor, and comes with a sleep tracking feature. There is also a sensor to measure air pressure and altitude. It also has NFC for subway and bus access in 300 cities across China. Other functions include alarms, notifications, and music playback control. It comes with Vivo's Jovi voice assistant and can help in controlling other smart devices.

Vivo Watch 2 also has a 5ATM water resistance rating. It is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life with eSIM function enabled. If disabled, the smartwatch can deliver up to 14 days of run time, as per Vivo. In terms of dimensions, it measures 46.4x46.4x10.95mm and weighs 47 grams.

Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Further reading: Vivo Watch 2, Vivo Watch 2 Price, Vivo Watch 2 Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
