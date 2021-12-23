Vivo Watch 2 has been launched in China. The smartwatch is a second-generation wearable offering from Vivo, and it comes with eSIM support. The company claims that the smartwatch can offer up to 14 days of battery on a single charge. It sports a 1.43-inch screen with always-on display feature and comes with 2GB of onboard storage. It features two physical buttons and can be purchased along with a Nappa leather strap or a standard rubber strap. It has a stainless steel build for durability.

Vivo Watch 2 price, availability

Vivo Watch 2 is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,300) and is available for pre-booking via the Vivo China online shop. The watch will go on sale starting December 29, and it can be purchased in Black, Silver, and White colours. There is no word on availability in other markets, including India, yet.

Vivo Watch 2 specifications

Vivo Watch 2 sports a 1.43-inch always-on display with 466x466 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. It comes with 2GB of storage and uses Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity, along with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou. For fitness tracking, the smartwatch features 47 sports modes including outdoor running, cycling, gymnastics, tennis, swimming, rowing, and more.

The new Vivo Watch 2 smartwatch is also equipped with SpO2 sensor to track blood oxygen saturation level, heart rate monitor, and comes with a sleep tracking feature. There is also a sensor to measure air pressure and altitude. It also has NFC for subway and bus access in 300 cities across China. Other functions include alarms, notifications, and music playback control. It comes with Vivo's Jovi voice assistant and can help in controlling other smart devices.

Vivo Watch 2 also has a 5ATM water resistance rating. It is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life with eSIM function enabled. If disabled, the smartwatch can deliver up to 14 days of run time, as per Vivo. In terms of dimensions, it measures 46.4x46.4x10.95mm and weighs 47 grams.

