Vivo Watch 2 is all set to go live on December 22 in China. Ahead of the official launch event, Vivo has shared live images of the upcoming wearable, giving a glimpse into the design. The images confirm that Vivo Watch 2 will be equipped with a circular watch face and round-shaped dial. The new Vivo Watch is confirmed by the company to pack eSIM support as well. Vivo Watch 2 is teased to come with two chips. The wearable is said to debut in two colour options and offer up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

Vivo via its official Weibo handle, shared the live photos of the Vivo Watch 2. As mentioned, it is shown with a circular watch face, a round-shaped dial, and interchangeable watch bands. Vivo Watch 2 is also seen with two buttons on the side.

Additionally, Vivo posted about the company's collaboration with China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile for the Vivo Watch 2. The wearable will feature eSIM support. With this functionality, the wearable will receive SMS even when not connected via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Calling features will also be available.

Also, Vivo Watch 2 is claimed to pack two chips — the main control chip and the communication chip. The company promises up to 10 months of software optimisation for the device as well. Vivo Watch 2 is teased by the company to offer up to 14 days of battery life when paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth, and 7 days of battery life when used with independent communication via the eSIM.

The images shared by the company show Black and White colour options as well. Vivo Watch 2 is currently listed on Vivo China's website for pre-booking. Pricing for the smartwatch, however, has not yet been revealed.

Vivo has confirmed to launch the Vivo Watch 2 and Vivo S12 smartphones during an online event for China on December 22. The company will be unveiling the Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro smartphones under the upcoming lineup.

