Titan has launched three new smartwatches in India under its new fitness gear brand, TraQ. The lineup comprises Titan TraQ Lite, Titan TraQ Cardio, and Titan TraQ Triathlon. They boast of features such as inbuilt GPS, heart-rate monitoring, bright colour options, and more. TraQ is aimed at Indian consumers, especially sports enthusiasts, and was conceptualised in-house at the design studio in Bangalore, as per the company. The smartwatches can track fitness and workout activities such as running, cycling, swimming, and more. All the wearables can be purchased via the official Titan online store as well as e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Tata Cliq.

Titan TraQ Lite price in India , specifications

Titan TraQ Lite is an entry-level activity-tracking watch from the brand. It is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India and is offered in Green, Orange, Red, and Yellow colour variants.

The smartwatch comes with a chest strap that allows users to measure heart rates during workout-based training. Titan TraQ Lite can record up to 25 workout sessions for users to refer to.

Titan TraQ Cardio, Titan TraQ Triathlon price in India, specifications

Titan TraQ Cardio is priced at Rs. 16,999 in India. It is offered in green, orange, and yellow colour variants.

TraQ Triathlon is priced at Rs. 17,999 in India and is offered in Blue, Green, and Red colour options.

Titan TraQ Cardio and Titan TraQ Triathlon have onboard GPS, using technology from MediaTek. The GPS can function independently from the smartwatch and does not need a smartphone to be used. The wearables have heart-rate monitoring features as well. Titan TraQ Cardio and Titan TraQ Triathlon come with up to 5ATM water resistance and are mud- and impact-resistant as well, according to the company.

Both the smartwatches pack a 290mAh battery that can last up to seven days on standard mode. You can connect Titan TraQ Cardio or Titan TraQ Triathlon to any ANT-enabled device – from heart rate straps to foot pods – to measure parameters such as cycling power, cycling cadence, heart rate, and stride-based steps, as per the company. The smartwatches have a transflective display that offers clean visibility even in bright outdoors.

Titan TraQ Cardio and Titan TraQ Triathlon offer regular smartwatch functions like message alerts, weather updates, alarm stopwatch, music control, and more. The TraQ app can also be downloaded to explore more functions.

