Technology News
loading

Titan TraQ Lite, Titan TraQ Cardio, Titan TraQ Triathlon Smartwatches Launched in India

Titan TraQ Cardio and Titan TraQ Triathlon have onboard GPS and heart-rate monitoring feature.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 8 February 2021 18:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Titan TraQ Lite, Titan TraQ Cardio, Titan TraQ Triathlon Smartwatches Launched in India

TraQ Triathlon is priced at Rs. 17,999 in India

Highlights
  • TraQ by Titan is aimed at sports enthusiasts in India
  • Titan TraQ Lite is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India
  • Titan TraQ Cardio and Titan TraQ Triathlon have a transflective display

Titan has launched three new smartwatches in India under its new fitness gear brand, TraQ. The lineup comprises Titan TraQ Lite, Titan TraQ Cardio, and Titan TraQ Triathlon. They boast of features such as inbuilt GPS, heart-rate monitoring, bright colour options, and more. TraQ is aimed at Indian consumers, especially sports enthusiasts, and was conceptualised in-house at the design studio in Bangalore, as per the company. The smartwatches can track fitness and workout activities such as running, cycling, swimming, and more. All the wearables can be purchased via the official Titan online store as well as e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Tata Cliq.

Titan TraQ Lite price in India , specifications

Titan TraQ Lite is an entry-level activity-tracking watch from the brand. It is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India and is offered in Green, Orange, Red, and Yellow colour variants.

The smartwatch comes with a chest strap that allows users to measure heart rates during workout-based training. Titan TraQ Lite can record up to 25 workout sessions for users to refer to.

Titan TraQ Cardio, Titan TraQ Triathlon price in India, specifications

Titan TraQ Cardio is priced at Rs. 16,999 in India. It is offered in green, orange, and yellow colour variants.

TraQ Triathlon is priced at Rs. 17,999 in India and is offered in Blue, Green, and Red colour options.

Titan TraQ Cardio and Titan TraQ Triathlon have onboard GPS, using technology from MediaTek. The GPS can function independently from the smartwatch and does not need a smartphone to be used. The wearables have heart-rate monitoring features as well. Titan TraQ Cardio and Titan TraQ Triathlon come with up to 5ATM water resistance and are mud- and impact-resistant as well, according to the company.

Both the smartwatches pack a 290mAh battery that can last up to seven days on standard mode. You can connect Titan TraQ Cardio or Titan TraQ Triathlon to any ANT-enabled device – from heart rate straps to foot pods – to measure parameters such as cycling power, cycling cadence, heart rate, and stride-based steps, as per the company. The smartwatches have a transflective display that offers clean visibility even in bright outdoors.

Titan TraQ Cardio and Titan TraQ Triathlon offer regular smartwatch functions like message alerts, weather updates, alarm stopwatch, music control, and more. The TraQ app can also be downloaded to explore more functions.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Titan TraQ Lite, Titan TraQ Lite price, Titan TraQ Lite specifications, Titan TraQ Triathlon, Titan TraQ Triathlon price, Titan TraQ Triathlon specifications, Titan TraQ Cardio, Titan TraQ Cardio price, Titan TraQ Cardio specifications, Titan, TraQ by Titan
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Realme Narzo 30 India Launch Teased, Company Asks Fans to Choose Box Design
Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
Titan TraQ Lite, Titan TraQ Cardio, Titan TraQ Triathlon Smartwatches Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  2. Apple May Discontinue iPhone 12 mini Production Due to Weak Demand
  3. Redmi K40 Teased to Feature Stereo Speakers and ‘Great’ Battery Life
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Sport Camera Setup With Hasselblad Branding
  5. Samsung Galaxy A12 Tipped to Launch in India Next Week
  6. Watch the New Trailer for F9, the Next Fast & Furious Movie
  7. WhatsApp Testing Mute Video Feature for Users: Report
  8. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Receives US FCC Certification
  10. Nokia 5.4 Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Official India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  2. Titan TraQ Lite, Titan TraQ Cardio, Titan TraQ Triathlon Smartwatches Launched in India
  3. Realme Narzo 30 India Launch Teased, Company Asks Fans to Choose Box Design
  4. Future-Reliance Deal: Delhi High Court Stays Direction to Maintain Status Quo
  5. Infinix Smart 5 India Launch Date Set for February 11, to Feature Dual Rear Cameras and 6.82-Inch Display
  6. Redmi K40 Teased to Come With ‘Smallest’ Selfie Camera Hole, Stereo Speakers, and ‘Great’ Battery Life
  7. Realme Race Alleged TENAA Listing Shows Hole-Punch Cutout Display, BIS Listing Tips Imminent India Launch
  8. Mi Mix 4 Smartphone Launch Confirmed, Xiaomi Expected to Launch New Tablet as Well This Year
  9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Global Launch: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Testing Feature to Mute Videos Before Sharing: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com