Titan Eye+ launched its first set of smart glasses earlier this week. Titan EyeX features open-ear speakers, touch controls, along with fitness tracking systems. Titan's new smart glasses are compatible with Android and iOS devices and can connect via Bluetooth v5. They also get an inbuilt tracker and an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance. Titan EyeX offers up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. The smart glasses are powered by an unnamed Qualcomm processor. The open-ear speakers also provide voice-based navigation and feature voice notifications.

Titan EyeX price in India, availability

Launched on January 5, Titan EyeX is priced at Rs. 9,999. However, only the frame costs Rs. 9,999 and the price goes up to Rs. 11,198 with prescription glasses. The website mentions that the smart glasses will start shipping from January 10. Titan offers the smart glasses in a sole Black frame colour. They can be purchased via the official website or through Titan Eye+ retail stores.

Titan EyeX specifications

As mentioned earlier, Titan EyeX features Bluetooth v5 for connecting to Android and iOS-powered devices. The glasses also get a companion app for both the OS. Titan EyeX is powered by an unspecified Qualcomm processor. Titan's smart glasses feature open-ear speakers with true wireless stereo (TWS) functionality. This makes Titan EyeX easy to use outdoors as the user can hear music while still being aware of the surroundings, as claimed by the company. The glasses are powered by an unspecified Qualcomm processor.

Titan EyeX also has support for voice-based navigation and voice-based notifications through its open-ear speakers. Their Clear Voice Capture (CVC) technology helps it achieve clear voice quality with dynamic volume control, which automatically adjusts the volume levels based on the ambient noise.

They also have fitness tracking features and can count calories, steps, and distance using the inbuilt pedometer. Titan EyeX can also warn users if their screen times have increased to help them stay healthier. Furthermore, they feature touch-based controls for play, skip, pause, and prevent.

Titan EyeX features an inbuilt tracker for locating the glasses. They have a battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge. The smart glasses measure 124x140x40mm.