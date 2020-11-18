Timex Premium Active iConnect smartwatch has been launched in India. The new smartwatch comes with the options of soft silicone strap or a flexible stainless steel mesh band. It offers features like direct notifications for calls, texts, and calendar events. The wearable integrates a heart rate sensor, sedentary reminder, activity tracking, sleep tracking, and music playback support. The Timex Premium Active iConnect smartwatch is IP68 water resistant and offers up to five days of battery life.

Timex Premium Active iConnect smartwatch price in India

Timex Premium Active iConnect smartwatch is priced at Rs. 6,995 for the silicone strap variant and Rs. 7,295 for the stainless steel mesh strap. The silicone strap comes in Black and Pink colour options, whereas the stainless steel model comes in silver and gold finishes. Both the options are available on Timex India site and through other authorised retailers.

Timex Premium Active iConnect smartwatch features

The Timex Premium Active iConnect smartwatch has a rectangular-shaped 36mm dial with rounded corners and a touchscreen display. The dial has a metal frame and is touted to be IP68 water resistant. The Timex Premium Active iConnect smartwatch pairs with a smartphone via the iConnect by Timex 2 mobile app.

The new wearable from Timex brings features such as direct notifications for calls, texts, and calendar events. It has a heart rate sensor at the back of the dial. The wearable offers sedentary reminder, activity tracking, sleep tracking, and music playback controls as well. It packs a battery that can last for up five days.

Connectivity options on the Timex Premium Active iConnect smartwatch include Bluetooth and there are two pogo pins at the back, right next to the heart rate sensor, for magnetic charging.