Timex, the veteran American watchmaker company, is back with its latest smart wearable – the Ironman R300 GPS smartwatch. The smartwatch that is listed on its American website is available at $120 (roughly Rs. 8,660) and comes in three colour variants - black, grey, and silver. The company also claims that Ironman R300's battery will last up to 25 days, as long as the GPS is used for 20 hours. It is unclear when Timex will launch the smartwatch in India.

Timex Ironman R300 GPS smartwatch specifications, features

The new Timex smartwatch comes with a 40.5mm width case, 24mm strap and sports features that are more fitness-oriented. The company also, via a post on Twitter, described the watch as "a personal trainer." Apps for tracking workouts, an optical sensor for continuous heart rate tracking, and water resistance down to 30 metres are some of the features available on the smartwatch.

In terms of the design, Timex's latest comes in a novel design with thick bezels and big-buttons on the sides of the heptagon-shape. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth that will allow it to receive texts, calls, and social notifications from the smartphone connected via the Timex smart app.

Last year, the company's brand Helix, launched its Gusto fitness band in India. With reasonable prices, the Helix Gusto and Helix Gusto HRM came with a battery life of up to 15 days. In 2014, Timex launched its first smartwatch, dubbed the Ironman One GPS+, and it was priced at $399.95 (approximately Rs. 24,000). Unlike Timex's latest, the first-gen Ironman smartwatch comes with 1.5-inch square touchscreen and supports similar fitness-oriented features.

In case you're planning to buy a smart wearable, we have published a guide to everything you need to know before buying a fitness wearable.