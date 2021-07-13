Timex Helix Smart 2.0 is the latest wearable to launch in the Indian market. The wearable comes with a temperature sensor, a heart rate sensor, and features multiple watch faces. It comes with a square-shaped dial and has five colour options to choose from. The smartwatch is offered with an aggressive price tag and claims to offer nine days of active usage battery life. There's about 10 different sports modes on the watch to choose from and buyers even get a one-month free subscription to DocOnline.

Timex Helix Smart 2.0 price in India, availability

The new Timex Helix Smart 2.0 is priced at Rs. 3,999. It will be up for sale exclusively via Amazon in five strap colour options — Black, Black Mesh, Green, Rose Gold Mesh, and White. The wearable will be made available during the Amazon Prime Day sale, set to be held on July 26 and July 27. Exact details on availability will be announced closer to Prime Day and currently the e-commerce site has made the ‘Notify Me' button live for the smartwatch.

Timex Helix Smart 2.0 buyers get one-month free subscription to DocOnline that provides one-touch access to online consultation via phone and chat through the inbuilt telemedicine feature.

Timex Helix Smart 2.0 specifications

The Timex Helix Smart 2.0 smartwatch features a 1.55-inch colour touchscreen display with a single physical button on the right edge. It features continuous body temperature monitoring and heart rate monitoring features. The wearable can offer up to nine days of active usage and up to 15 days on standby. The company claims that it takes about three hours to fully charge the Helix Smart 2.0.

Timex Helix Smart 2.0 has over 10 sports modes including treadmill, basketball, yoga, football, badminton, and skipping. It is IP68 water and dust resistant. It has over 24 watch faces to choose from. Four watch faces are built in, whereas 20 others are available through the Timex iConnect app. Users can sync their data with Google Fit and Apple Health and keep track of steps and calories burnt. Timex Helix Smart 2.0 supports app and email notifications as well.

