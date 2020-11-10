Technology News
Timex Fitness Band With Heart Rate Monitoring, 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India

The Timex Fitness Band is priced at Rs. 4,495 in India.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 10 November 2020 19:34 IST
The Timex fitness band comes with an alloy case

Highlights
  • Timex Fitness Band is available with stainless steel and silicone straps
  • It has a 2.4-cm coloured full-touch display
  • The Timex Fitness Band has activity monitoring features

Timex has launched a fitness band in India that sports a 2.4-cm coloured full-touch display and has a five-day battery life. The Timex Fitness Band is available in Rose Gold and Black colour options with a stainless steel mesh band, and in black colour with a silicone strap. It also comes with an alloy case. The Timex Fitness Band has features such as activity tracking and heart rate monitoring. It is the company's first fashion fitness band in the country, and is a unisex offering.

Timex Fitness Band price in India

The Timex Fitness Band is priced at Rs. 4,495 in India. It will be available for purchase on the Timex India online store and authorised retail partners. As mentioned, the fitness band is available in Rose Gold and Black colours with a stainless steel mesh band, and also in a black colour with a silicone strap.

Timex Fitness Band specifications.

The latest fitness band by Timex has a 2.4-cm full-touch coloured display. It is equipped with features such as activity tracking, music control, heart rate monitoring, and notifications alert. As per the company, it has a 5-day battery life and is water resistant up to 1.5 metres. The Timex Fitness Band case is 41.7mm.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

