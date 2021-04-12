Technology News
loading

Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature, Temperature Sensor Launched in India

Timex Fit Telemedicine feature allows the wearer to consult with a doctor through the Timex Fit app.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 April 2021 18:59 IST
Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature, Temperature Sensor Launched in India

Photo Credit: Timex

Timex Fit smartwatch allows wearer to put their favorite photos as watch face

Highlights
  • Timex Fit is available with metal and silicone bands
  • Timex Fit app can be downloaded from Google Play and App Store
  • The smartwatch also has a smart sleep monitor system

Timex Fit health monitoring smartwatch has been launched in India. The wearable comes with numerous health and fitness features, including telemedicine, temperature sensor, as well as SpO2 monitor. As per the company, the telemedicine feature is built on the ‘One-Touch' concept, and allows the user to easily consult with a doctor through the Timex Fit app. Other features include activity tracking, auto sleep detection, and multiple watch face support. Timex says that the wearable also sends calendar reminders, as well as notifications for calls and messages.

Timex Fit price, availability

Timex Fit smartwatch price in India has been set at Rs. 6,995 for the silicon band version, and the metal band variant is priced at Rs. 7,495, as per the official website. The wearable from Timex can be purchased from authorised Timex retailers or on the official website. As per the press note sent to Gadgets 360, the smartwatch will be available in Black Mesh and Rose Gold Mesh (metal) straps along with Black, Black Blue, as well as Black Red silicone straps.

Timex Fit specifications

Timex Fit smartwatch features a 35mm rectangle plastic case size, and a full-colour touchscreen. As per the company, the smartwatch supports 10 watch faces, and even allows users to use photos as a watch face. It comes with 10 different sports modes, which includes running, cycling, tennis, yoga, dance, badminton, basketball, football, hiking, and gymming.

The USP of the Timex Fit smartwatch is the unique telemedicine feature that allows the wearer to quickly consult a doctor through the Timex Fit app. The app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, also allows the wearer to share health and wellness data.

As per the company, the Timex Fit smartwatch offers a 6-day battery life, and features sensors to monitor body temperature, blood oxygen level, as well as heart rate. The smartwatch comes with a smart sleep monitor system, and sedentary reminder.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

TIMEX Fit

TIMEX Fit

Strap Color Black, Blue, Black Red, Black Mesh, Rose Gold Mesh
Display Size 35mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Timex Fit, Timex Fit price in India, Timex Fit Specifications, Timex
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
LG Wing vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: What’s the Difference?

Related Stories

Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature, Temperature Sensor Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  2. LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999
  3. Xiaomi Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23
  4. Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature Launched in India
  5. Clubhouse Data of 1.3 Million Users Being Sold Online, Firm Refutes Breach
  6. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Live Images Surface Online
  7. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  8. Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by a ‘Well-Known Performer’
  9. Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale Begins With Deals and Offers on Premium Phones
  10. Moto G60 Tipped to Sport 108-Megapixel Primary Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature, Temperature Sensor Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23, Could Bring Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro
  3. TCL MoveAudio S150, MoveAudio S200, ACTV500 TWS Earphones Launched in India
  4. Acer Nitro 5 With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Launched in India
  5. Huawei Plans to Invest $1 Billion on Electric Vehicles and Smart Cars Amid US Sanctions
  6. Apple TV Set-Top Box With Integrated HomePod Speaker and Video Conferencing Camera Said to Be in the Works
  7. Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale Begins: iPhone 12, LG Wing, More Premium Phones on Offer With Deals and Discounts
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Maker CD Projekt Has No Plans to ‘Shelve’ Game, Committed to Fixing So It Can Sell 'For Years'
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Renders Surface Ahead of Launch, Could be bigger than Galaxy S21
  10. Realme 8 5G Could Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Expected to Launch in India on April 22
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com