Timex Fit health monitoring smartwatch has been launched in India. The wearable comes with numerous health and fitness features, including telemedicine, temperature sensor, as well as SpO2 monitor. As per the company, the telemedicine feature is built on the ‘One-Touch' concept, and allows the user to easily consult with a doctor through the Timex Fit app. Other features include activity tracking, auto sleep detection, and multiple watch face support. Timex says that the wearable also sends calendar reminders, as well as notifications for calls and messages.

Timex Fit price, availability

Timex Fit smartwatch price in India has been set at Rs. 6,995 for the silicon band version, and the metal band variant is priced at Rs. 7,495, as per the official website. The wearable from Timex can be purchased from authorised Timex retailers or on the official website. As per the press note sent to Gadgets 360, the smartwatch will be available in Black Mesh and Rose Gold Mesh (metal) straps along with Black, Black Blue, as well as Black Red silicone straps.

Timex Fit specifications

Timex Fit smartwatch features a 35mm rectangle plastic case size, and a full-colour touchscreen. As per the company, the smartwatch supports 10 watch faces, and even allows users to use photos as a watch face. It comes with 10 different sports modes, which includes running, cycling, tennis, yoga, dance, badminton, basketball, football, hiking, and gymming.

The USP of the Timex Fit smartwatch is the unique telemedicine feature that allows the wearer to quickly consult a doctor through the Timex Fit app. The app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, also allows the wearer to share health and wellness data.

As per the company, the Timex Fit smartwatch offers a 6-day battery life, and features sensors to monitor body temperature, blood oxygen level, as well as heart rate. The smartwatch comes with a smart sleep monitor system, and sedentary reminder.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.