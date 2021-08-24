Timex Fit 2.0 is the latest smartwatch to launch in India. The wearable comes with a range of health monitoring sensors along with the ability to make calls via Bluetooth. It comes with seven sports modes. Timex Fit 2.0 offers a battery life of up to seven days, as per the company. Timex Fit 2.0 comes with a round dial, is offered in three colour options, and has multiple watch faces to choose from. It also comes with IP54 certification for dust and water resistance.

Timex Fit 2.0 price in India, availability

The new Timex Fit 2.0 is priced at Rs. 5,995. It is currently available to purchase via Timex's official website. Timex is offering the wearable in three colour options — Black, Blue, and White. There is no information yet on when the smartwatch will be available to purchase via other online and offline retail channels.

Timex Fit 2.0 specifications

The latest wearable by Timex comes with heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation level (Sp02) monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood pressure tracking sensors. It also offers activity tracking with seven sports modes. Timex Fit 2.0 features a round 45mm dial with a single button for navigation on the right side. The size of the display is not known yet.

Timex Fit 2.0 comes with a battery life of up to seven days. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity. It will let users control music playback as well as click photographs remotely from the connected smartphone. One of the biggest USPs of the smartwatch is the ability to make and receive calls via Bluetooth.

Users can also choose from a host of watch faces to customise the look of their Timex Fit 2.0. The smartwatch also comes with IP54 certification for water, dust, and sweat resistance.