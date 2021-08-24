Technology News
loading

Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Timex Fit 2.0 price in India is set at Rs. 5,995.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 August 2021 17:15 IST
Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Timex

Timex Fit 2.0 is offered in Black, Blue, and White colour options

Highlights
  • Timex Fit 2.0 smartwatch comes with up to 7 days of battery life
  • It has activity sensors and comes with 7 sports modes
  • Timex Fit 2.0 features Bluetooth calling feature

Timex Fit 2.0 is the latest smartwatch to launch in India. The wearable comes with a range of health monitoring sensors along with the ability to make calls via Bluetooth. It comes with seven sports modes. Timex Fit 2.0 offers a battery life of up to seven days, as per the company. Timex Fit 2.0 comes with a round dial, is offered in three colour options, and has multiple watch faces to choose from. It also comes with IP54 certification for dust and water resistance.

Timex Fit 2.0 price in India, availability

The new Timex Fit 2.0 is priced at Rs. 5,995. It is currently available to purchase via Timex's official website. Timex is offering the wearable in three colour options — Black, Blue, and White. There is no information yet on when the smartwatch will be available to purchase via other online and offline retail channels.

Timex Fit 2.0 specifications

The latest wearable by Timex comes with heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation level (Sp02) monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood pressure tracking sensors. It also offers activity tracking with seven sports modes. Timex Fit 2.0 features a round 45mm dial with a single button for navigation on the right side. The size of the display is not known yet.

Timex Fit 2.0 comes with a battery life of up to seven days. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity. It will let users control music playback as well as click photographs remotely from the connected smartphone. One of the biggest USPs of the smartwatch is the ability to make and receive calls via Bluetooth.

Users can also choose from a host of watch faces to customise the look of their Timex Fit 2.0. The smartwatch also comes with IP54 certification for water, dust, and sweat resistance.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Timex, Timex Fit 2.0, Timex Fit 2.0 Price in India, Timex Fit 2.0 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
LG OLED Evo, QNED Mini LED, Nano Cell, UHD AI ThinQ TVs Launched in India: All the details

Related Stories

Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro to Be Available in India From August 26, Price Announced
  3. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
  4. Xiaomi Is Apparently Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4
  5. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  6. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  7. Mi TV 5X Will Feature 40W Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Users Say a System App Is Causing Storage Issues
  9. Vivo Y33s With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Financial Firms' Digital-Engagement Practices to Be Scrutinised by US SEC as Investor Worries Grow
  2. Mac mini With M1X Chip to Launch in the ‘Next Several Months’, iPhone 13 Unlikely to Feature Touch ID: Report
  3. Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. LG OLED Evo, QNED Mini LED, Nano Cell, UHD AI ThinQ TVs Launched in India: All the details
  5. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues While Ordering Products, Company Promises a Fix
  6. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Go on Sale on August 31 via Flipkart: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  7. Taiwan Seeks Again to Reassure US Over Tackling Chip Shortage That Affected Auto Production
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Variant to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Listing Confirms
  9. Visa Buys a CryptoPunk for $165,000, Says It's Entering 'A New Era of NFT-Commerce'
  10. Reliance Jio Adds 5.47 Million Subscribers in June, Vi Loses 4.28 Million: TRAI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com