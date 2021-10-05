Technology News
TicWatch Pro X Wear OS Smartwatch With Dual Displays, Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched

TicWatch Pro X is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly RS. 27,700).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 5 October 2021 11:42 IST
Photo Credit: Mobvoi

TicWatch Pro X has NFC support that can be used for transport cards, access cards, or payments

Highlights
  • TicWatch Pro X features more than 20 sports modes
  • Its FSTN LCD display can help the smartwatch last for up to 45 days
  • TicWatch Pro X has support for eSIM to handle VoLTE calls

TicWatch Pro X was launched in China on Monday. The latest smartwatch by Mobvoi is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. TicWatch Pro X runs Google's Wear OS and sports a dual-display design with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and an FSTN LCD screen. Being a smartwatch, it gets more than 20 sports modes and features regular health monitoring sensors like heart rate monitoring and bloody oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor. It also has support for an eSIM for handling VoLTE calls.

TicWatch Pro X price

The newly launched TicWatch Pro X is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,700). It will be available to purchase from October 11. The pre-order price for the Mobvoi smartwatch is CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and is available for pre-order TicWatch's official store and JD.com. It will be available in a single colour option — Black with Brown straps.

ticwatch pro x dual display ticwatch_pro_x_dual_display

TicWatch Pro X sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display along with an FSTN LCD display
Photo Credit: Mobvoi

TicWatch Pro X specifications

The TicWatch Pro X runs Wear OS by Google. It sports a dual-display design with a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display, translating to a 326ppi pixel density. Accompanying this is an FSTN LCD colour display — with 18 colour options — that is said to massively improve battery life. The FSTN LCD display is said to make the 595mAh battery on the TicWatch Pro X last up to 45 days on a single charge, while with the AMOLED display it is said to last up to 4 days.

As mentioned, the smartwatch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC that is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. Being a smartwatch, it comes with a gamut of sports modes that include hiking, walking, running, football, yoga, basketball, skating, swimming, and more. Aside from this, the TicWatch Pro X also has a bunch of health monitoring sensors that include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, sedentary reminders, among others.

Additionally, the smartwatch also features TicMotion that detects a user's physical activities and start an appropriate workout mode automatically. The TicWatch Pro X supports an eSIM that lets users take and make VoLTE with its 4G LTE connectivity. It also features 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS. The smartwatch has NFC support that can be used for transport cards, access cards, or payments.

The TicWatch Pro X features over 1,000 watch faces. The smartwatch is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It is compatible with smartphones running at least Android 6.0 or iOS 14.0. It has a 47mm dial, is 12.3mm thick, and weighs 41 grams.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Ticwatch Pro X

Ticwatch Pro X

Strap Color Brown
Display Size 34mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: TicWatch, TicWatch Pro X, TicWatch Pro X Price, TicWatch Pro X Specifications, Wear OS, Mobvoi
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
