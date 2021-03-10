Technology News
TicWatch Pro S With Up to 30-Day Battery Life, IP68 Water Resistance Launched

TicWatch Pro S comes in a single black colour option and a single size variant.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 March 2021 14:46 IST
TicWatch Pro S has a 1.39-inch dual-layer display

Highlights
  • TicWatch Pro S can last two to five days in Smart mode
  • The smartwatch comes with heart rate monitoring
  • TicWatch Pro S is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear SoC

TicWatch Pro S has been launched in select regions as a relatively more affordable alternative to TicWatch Pro 3. Mobvoi, the company behind the TicWatch family of smartwatches, is positioning TicWatch Pro S as an upgraded TicWatch Pro from last year. The new smartwatch is offered in a single colour option and a single dial size. TicWatch Pro S boasts of two to five days of battery life in Smart mode and up to 30 days in Essential mode. The wearable also supports Google Pay via NFC.

TicWatch Pro S price

TicWatch Pro S is priced at $259.99 (roughly Rs. 19,000) in the US and comes in a single black colour. The smartwatch is available through the official Mobvoi website and Amazon. As of now, the company has not shared any information on whether the smartwatch will come to India.

TicWatch Pro S specifications, features

TicWatch Pro S by Mobvoi runs Wear OS by Google and features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400x400 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. For connectivity, TicWatch Pro S comes with Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, and GPS. It also supports Google Pay via NFC. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyro, magnetic sensor, PPG heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, and low latency off-body sensor.

In terms of battery life, Mobvoi says the 415mAh battery can deliver two to five days of battery life in Smart mode and 30 days of battery life in Essential mode. The TicWatch Pro S comes with IP68 dust and water resistance as well. The smartwatch also features VO2 Max monitoring, TicExercise 3.0, TicSleep 2.0, TicBreathe, TicHearing, and Voice Memo features. It comes with an LCD display on top of the AMOLED display. There are over 1,000 watch faces that users can choose to customise their TicWatch Pro S.

Vineet Washington
