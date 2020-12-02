TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch by Mobvoi is now available in an LTE variant in Germany and the UK. The inbuilt cellular network on TicWatch Pro 3 LTE will let users access data on their smartwatch, without having to connect to Wi-Fi. TicWatch Pro 3 GPS was launched in September and besides the added support for LTE connectivity, the latest variant has the same features and specifications as the previous model. TicWatch Pro 3 GPS features a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, more than 10 workout modes, and a battery that can last up to 72 hours.

Mobvoi announced the 4G/ LTE-support variant of TicWatch Pro 3 via Twitter. The company said that users will be able to use data, minutes, and texts on the smartwatch, even when away from the phone or not in Wi-Fi range. The LTE version will be compatible with Vodafone through the carrier's OneNumber program, Mobvoi said.

TicWatch Pro 3 LTE price

TicWatch Pro 3 LTE is priced at EUR 359.99 (roughly Rs. 32,00) in Germany, and at EUR 329.99 (roughly Rs. 29, 400) in the UK. It is available in Shadow Black colour variant and comes in a single 1GB RAM + 8GB storage configuration. Mobvoi said that it was working on expanding the latest variant to more countries.

In comparison, TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is priced in India at Rs. 27,999.

TicWatch Pro 3 LTE specifications

As mentioned, TicWatch Pro 3 LTE has the same specifications as TicWatch Pro 3 GPS that was launched in September and came to in India in October.

The smartwatch by Mobvoi features a 1.4-inch Retina AMOLED display with 454x454 pixels resolution. The display comes with automatic brightness adjustment and is designed to wake up with a flick of the wrist. It runs on Wear OS by Google. TicWatch Pro 3 LTE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and packs a 577mAh battery.

TicWatch Pro 3 LTE offers Smart Mode and Essential Mode, to let you switch between performance and battery efficiency. Under the Smart Mode, the smartwatch can provide up to 72 hours of battery life, while the Essential Mode is designed to offer up to 45 days of standby time. TicWatch Pro 3 LTE comes with an IP68-rated chassis that is water- and dust-resistant.

TicWatch Pro 3 LTE comes preloaded with an app called TicExercise that includes over 10 workout modes. There are also apps such as TicOxygen, TicZen, TicBreath, and TicHearing, that can track your vitals such as heart rate variability, blood oxygen saturation, and stress levels. The wearable also has an inbuilt sleep tracker.

