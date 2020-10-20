Technology News
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched in India

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS comes with a price tag of Rs. 27,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 October 2020 17:26 IST
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS originally introduced in the US and UK last month

Highlights
  • TicWatch Pro 3 GPS will be available through Amazon later today
  • The smartwatch runs on Google’s Wear OS
  • TicWatch Pro 3 GPS features 10 workout modes

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS by Beijing-based Mobvoi has been launched in India. The new smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and is based on Google's Wear OS. The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS also supports heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level tracking. The wearable features a stainless steel and plastic build and comes with a replaceable silicone strap. The smartwatch can last up to 45 days on a single charge in Essential Mode. Last month, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS debuted in the US and the UK.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS price in India, availability

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS price in India has been set at Rs. 27,999. The smartwatch will go on sale through Amazon later today in a single Shadow Black colour option.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS specifications

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS runs on Wear OS and features a 1.4-inch AMOLED “Retina” display that has a 454x454 pixels resolution. The display also comes with automatic brightness adjustment and is designed to wake up with a flick of the wrist. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC that Qualcomm launched in July as the successor to the Snapdragon Wear 3100. You will also get 1GB of RAM as well as 8GB of onboard storage.

In terms of fitness tracking, TicWatch Pro 3 GPS comes preloaded with a proprietary app called TicExercise that includes over 10 workout modes, including outdoor running, indoor running, cycling, swimming, rowing, and mountain climbing, among others. There are also apps such as TicOxygen, TicZen, TicBreath, and TicHearing to track your vitals such as heart rate variability, blood oxygen saturation, and stress levels. Further, there is a in built sleep tracker to let you keep a record of your sleep patterns.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS comes with inbuilt GPS that uses five Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) constellations to enable precise workout tracking. The smartwatch also comes with an IP68-rated chassis that is water- and dust-resistant.

Connectivity options on TicWatch Pro 3 GPS include Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and NFC (used to enable cashless payments via Google Pay). The smartwatch also comes with Smart Mode and Essential Mode to let you switch between performance and battery efficiency. Under the Smart Mode, the watch can provide up to 72 hours of battery life, while the Essential Mode is designed to offer up to 45 days of standby time. The wearable packs a 577mAh battery.

Sensors on TicWatch Pro 3 GPS include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and photoplethysmogram (PPG). The smartwatch is compatible with smartphones running at least Android 6.0 and iPhone models based on iOS 12 and above. Once connected with a compatible phone, it can provide notification alerts on receiving a call or message.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS comes with a 22mm wrist strap. The watch measures 47x48x12.2mm and weighs 41.9 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: TicWatch Pro 3 GPS price in India, TicWatch Pro 3 GPS specifications, TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch, Mobvoi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
