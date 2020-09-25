Technology News
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, Up to 72 Hours Battery Life Launched

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS has more than 10 kinds of workout modes including yoga, swimming, rowing, cycling, and running.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 September 2020 16:03 IST
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is offered in a Shadow Black colour option

Highlights
  • TicWatch Pro 3 GPS has been launched in the US and the UK
  • It is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,100)
  • TicWatch Pro 3 GPS can last up to 45 days in Essential Mode

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS smartwatch by Mobvoi has been launched in the US and the UK. It is a successor to TicWatch Pro 4G that was launched last year. The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS features a stainless steel and plastic construction with a silicone strap. It is offered in a single colour option and boasts of up to 72 hours of battery life on a single charge. The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS uses Mobvoi's dual display technology that puts a low power consuming screen over the main screen for more battery life.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS price

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,100) in the US and can be purchased from the official Mobvoi store. It comes in a single Shadow Black colour option. It is unclear if and when the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS will make its way to the Indian market.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS specifications, features

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS by Mobvoi features a 1.4-inch 454x454 pixels Retina AMOLED display. On top of that, there is a low power consuming screen that refreshes every second and is always on. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC that offers an 85 percent increase in CPU and memory performance, 150 percent boost in GPU performance, and is more efficient when compared to the previous generation Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. Thanks to its Dual-display 2.0 technology and 595mAh battery, the smartwatch boasts of 72 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and up to 45 days in Essential Mode. It runs on Wear OS by Google and comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS features IP68 dust and water resistance and has inbuilt GPS tracking. Sensors on board include PPG heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and barometer. You can use NFC to make payments with Google Pay as well. Connectivity options include GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and Wi-Fi.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS offers over 10 types of workout modes including yoga, swimming, rowing, cycling, and running. It also offers sleep tracking, stress tracking, and blood oxygen saturation monitoring. The smartwatch can perform regular functions such as showing notifications, setting alarms and reminders, controlling music, and more. The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS measures 47x48x12.2mm and weighs 41.9 grams.

Strap Color Black
Display Size 35mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Garmin Instinct, Fenix 6 Pro Solar-Powered Smartwatches Launched in India

