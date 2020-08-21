Technology News
TicWatch GTX Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India

TicWatch GTX does not have Wi-Fi or GPS connectivity. It uses Bluetooth v5.0 to connect to its app.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 August 2020 16:01 IST
TicWatch GTX comes in a single black colour option

Highlights
  • TicWatch GTX launched in India for Rs. 5,669
  • It will start shipping from September 3
  • TicWatch GTX come with tracking for 14 sports modes

TicWatch GTX smartwatch has been launched in India as Google-backed Mobvoi's budget-friendly wearable. It comes in a single colour option and offers features like 14 work-out modes and heartrate monitoring, and the company says it delivers up to seven days of battery life. TicWatch GTX features a sleek circular dial with two buttons on the right side. The smartwatch also comes with personalised watch faces and sleep monitoring. It runs on a proprietary OS and will go on sale from next month.

TicWatch GTX price in India

The TicWatch GTX is priced at Rs. 5,669 and comes in a single black colour variant. As per Mobvoi's website, the smartwatch is currently listed at a 10 percent discount from the actual retail price of Rs. 6,299. It can be ordered right now, but shipping will only start from September 3.

TicWatch GTX specifications, features

TicWatch GTX runs on a proprietary OS and comes with a 1.28-inch TFT touch display with 240x240 pixels resolution. The TicWatch GTX has 160KB of RAM and 16MB of storage. It is powered by a RLC8762C chipset. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and does not have Wi-Fi or GPS. There are no mics or speakers on the smartwatch. The TicWatch GTX comes with a Vcare VC31 24-hour heart rate monitor, a Bosch BMA421 accelerometer, and sleep monitoring capabilities.

It can track 14 different sports modes including cycling, running, swimming, rowing, gymnastics, and basketball. The TicWatch GTX is rated IP68 water and dust resistance. It also offers a variety of watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch packs a 200mAh battery, that the company says can last up to seven days with regular use and up to 10 days with the power-saving mode on. The TicWatch GTX can be fully charged in two hours. It comes with tilt-to-wake gesture support that will light up the screen when you move your hand to check the time. The smartwatch measures 48.7x11mm.

Comments

