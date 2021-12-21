Technology News
TicWatch GTK Smartwatch With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched

TicWatch GTK offers support for over 100 watch faces.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 December 2021 12:45 IST
TicWatch GTK Smartwatch With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched

Photo Credit: JD.com

TicWatch GTK sports a 1.3-inch colour display

Highlights
  • TicWatch GTK is available for purchase in China
  • The smartwatch offers 14 sports modes
  • TicWatch GTK has a scientific sleep monitoring feature

TicWatch GTK smartwatch by Mobvoi has been launched in China. One of the USPs of the smartwatch is its up to 10-day battery life. It offers 14 sports modes and features health monitoring sensors like heart rate monitoring. There is a scientific sleep monitoring feature as well. The wearable has a metal body, swimming-grade water resistance and music playback control. The smartwatch from Mobvoi comes with a 1.3-inch colour display, and it also supports personalisation allowing users to use photos as a watch face.

TicWatch GTK price

The TicWatch GTK is priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500). It is available for purchase on JD.com. It is available in a Black colour option.

TicWatch GTK specifications

The TicWatch GTK sports a 1.3-inch (240x240 pixels) display, and has a metal build. As per the company, the smartwatch offers over 100 watch faces and even allows users to customise it by putting any image as the watch face. It comes with support for a gamut (14) of sports modes that include basketball, football, hiking, outdoor running, skipping, swimming, walking, among others.

The TicWatch GTK is equipped with multiple health monitoring sensors that include heart rate monitoring and scientific sleep monitoring. The smartwatch from Mobvoi is also 5ATM rated for dust and water resistance. Other features include music control and up to 10-day battery life. There is gesture support that brightens up the watch display once users raise their hands. It is equipped with Bluetooth v5.0.

Earlier this year, TicWatch Pro X was launched in China. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC that is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The smartwatch runs Google's Wear OS and sports a dual-display design. It also offers support for more than 20 sports modes.

Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
iQoo U5 Specifications Surface Through JD Mall Store Listing, Listed to Sport a Snapdragon 695 SoC
TicWatch GTK Smartwatch With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched
