TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Up to 10 Days Battery Life, Plethora of Health Monitoring Sensors Launched

TicWatch GTH comes with a curved glass screen with a high resolution touch enabled colour display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 April 2021 13:40 IST
TicWatch GTH is offered in a single Raven Black colour

Highlights
  • TicWatch GTH has 24 hour skin temperature monitoring
  • The smartwatch has a claimed charging time of two hours
  • TicWatch GTH has 5ATM water resistance

TicWatch GTH smartwatch was launched this week as a budget friendly offering from Mobvoi. It features a rectangular dial with just one button on the right side and a single colour option. TicWatch GTH also steps away from Google's Wear OS this time and is using RTOS instead. It has a metal case and interchangeable watch straps. TicWatch GTH boats of up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge as well as “powerful sensors to help you reach optimal health.”

TicWatch GTH price

TicWatch GTH is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) and comes in a single Raven Black colour. It is available for purchase in the US and the company has not shared any details on international availability.

TicWatch GTH specifications, features

TicWatch GTH runs on RTOS or Real Time Operating System. It features a 1.55-inch rectangular TFT display with 360x320 pixels resolution and full touch support. The smartwatch uses Bluetooth v5.1 to connect with your phone. TicWatch GTH is backed by a 260mAh battery that is said to charge completely in just two hours and deliver up to 10 days of battery life.

The smartwatch comes with 14 sports modes along with a variety of health tracking systems built in. You get 24 hour skin temperature monitoring, 24 hour blood oxygen monitoring with photoplethysmography (PPG) technology, 24-hour hear rate monitoring, respiration rate, stress monitoring, and sleep monitoring. Mobvoi is also working with a team of scientists at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) to use the sensor data collected by TicWatch GTH to predict early warning signs of COVID-19.

TicWatch GTH comes with 5ATM water resistance rating but the company says it is “not suitable for shower, diving, or high-pressure water activities.” Being a smartwatch, the TicWatch GTH shows notifications like messages, alarms, social updates, and more. You can control your music, get workout reminders, and locate your phone. You can also design your own watch face using the supported app. In terms of dimensions, TicWatch GTH measures 43.2x35.2x10.5mm.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders.

Vineet Washington
