TicWatch GTH smartwatch has been launched in India as a budget-friendly wearable from Mobvoi. The smartwatch features a 1.55-inch touchscreen TFT display and runs RTOS software, instead of Google's Wear OS found on other TicWatch models. Along with 24-hour heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, the smartwatch also features 24-hour skin temperature monitoring. It is available in a single colour option and features a single button for navigation on the right side of the smartwatch. The TicWatch GTH comes with up to 10 days of battery life.

TicWatch GTH price in India, availability

The TicWatch GTH smartwatch is listed on the official website for Rs. 8,599. However, it is currently available for purchase via Amazon for Rs. 4,799. It comes in a single Black Raven colour option. The e-commerce website is also offering the TicWatch GTH with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 226 per month.

TicWatch GTH specifications

The TicWatch budget smartwatch runs a build of RTOS or Real-Time Operating System. It sports a 1.55-inch touchscreen TFT (360x320 pixels) display. For connectivity, the TicWatch GTH has Bluetooth v5.1 to connect to a smartphone. It packs a 260mAh battery that gives it up to 10 days of battery life. The watch is said to be charged completely in two hours. It is also 5ATM (up to 50 metres) water-resistant.

TicWatch GTH features 14 sports modes — Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor cycling, Indoor cycling, Rope Skipping, Swimming, Walking, Rowing, Freestyle, Gymnastics, Soccer, Basketball, Yoga, and Mountain Climbing. Users also get 24-hour heart rate, SpO2 (blood oxygen), and skin temperature monitoring. Additionally, the wearable is also capable of stress tracking and can monitor the breathing of a user with its Respiration Rate sensor. The SpO2 sensor uses photoplethysmography (PPG) technology. Mobvoi said that the company along with a team of scientists from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) are working on using the data collected by its sensors to predict early signs of COVID-19.

Being a smartwatch, TicWatch GTH can show phone notifications such as messages, alarms, social updates, etc. Users will also be able to control music, get workout reminders, and locate their smartphone using the watch. TicWatch GHT also allows users to design their own watch faces using the supported apps on their smartphones. The smartwatch measures 43.2x35.2x10.5mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.