Technology News
loading

TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Skin Temperature Sensor, 10 Days of Battery Life Launched in India

TicWatch GTH is available for purchase via Amazon for Rs. 4,799.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 July 2021 15:21 IST
TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Skin Temperature Sensor, 10 Days of Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Mobvoi

TicWatch GTH is offered in a single colour option — Raven Black

Highlights
  • TicWatch GTH offers 14 sports modes - Running, Cycling, and more
  • It has multiple 24-hour health-monitoring sensors
  • TicWatch GTH's sensors are said to help detect early signs of COVID-19

TicWatch GTH smartwatch has been launched in India as a budget-friendly wearable from Mobvoi. The smartwatch features a 1.55-inch touchscreen TFT display and runs RTOS software, instead of Google's Wear OS found on other TicWatch models. Along with 24-hour heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, the smartwatch also features 24-hour skin temperature monitoring. It is available in a single colour option and features a single button for navigation on the right side of the smartwatch. The TicWatch GTH comes with up to 10 days of battery life.

TicWatch GTH price in India, availability

The TicWatch GTH smartwatch is listed on the official website for Rs. 8,599. However, it is currently available for purchase via Amazon for Rs. 4,799. It comes in a single Black Raven colour option. The e-commerce website is also offering the TicWatch GTH with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 226 per month.

TicWatch GTH specifications

The TicWatch budget smartwatch runs a build of RTOS or Real-Time Operating System. It sports a 1.55-inch touchscreen TFT (360x320 pixels) display. For connectivity, the TicWatch GTH has Bluetooth v5.1 to connect to a smartphone. It packs a 260mAh battery that gives it up to 10 days of battery life. The watch is said to be charged completely in two hours. It is also 5ATM (up to 50 metres) water-resistant.

TicWatch GTH features 14 sports modes — Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor cycling, Indoor cycling, Rope Skipping, Swimming, Walking, Rowing, Freestyle, Gymnastics, Soccer, Basketball, Yoga, and Mountain Climbing. Users also get 24-hour heart rate, SpO2 (blood oxygen), and skin temperature monitoring. Additionally, the wearable is also capable of stress tracking and can monitor the breathing of a user with its Respiration Rate sensor. The SpO2 sensor uses photoplethysmography (PPG) technology. Mobvoi said that the company along with a team of scientists from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) are working on using the data collected by its sensors to predict early signs of COVID-19.

Being a smartwatch, TicWatch GTH can show phone notifications such as messages, alarms, social updates, etc. Users will also be able to control music, get workout reminders, and locate their smartphone using the watch. TicWatch GHT also allows users to design their own watch faces using the supported apps on their smartphones. The smartwatch measures 43.2x35.2x10.5mm.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TicWatch, TicWatch GTH, TicWatch GTH Price in India, TicWatch GTH Specifications, Mobvoi
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Boult Audio Freepods Pro TWS Earbuds With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Skin Temperature Sensor, 10 Days of Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Facebook Pay Will Extend to Online Retailers Next Month
  3. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A12s Pricing, Specifications Tipped
  6. Realme Narzo 30 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Comparison: To 5G or Not to 5G?
  7. Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Specifications, Price Surface
  8. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  9. Boult Audio Freepods Pro With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Skin Temperature Sensor, 10 Days of Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Boult Audio Freepods Pro TWS Earbuds With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface, Price Tipped Ahead of July 21 Launch
  4. Telegram Cloud Chats Found to Have Multiple Flaws by Researchers, Fix Issued for all Platforms
  5. Poco M3 4GB RAM Variant Silently Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme Buds Q2 Neo TWS Earbuds to Launch in India on July 23 With 20 Hours of Playback Time
  7. Zoom to Buy Cloud Software Provider Five9 in $15 Billion Deal
  8. ZTE Blade V30, ZTE Blade V30 Vita With 5,000mAh Batteries, Android 11 Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Maps Lambasted in Scotland for Suggesting ‘Potentially Fatal’ Route Options to Hike Ben Nevis
  10. Pegasus Use for Committing ‘Horrible Human Rights Abuses’ Must Be Stopped, Says WhatsApp Chief
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com