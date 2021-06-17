TicWatch E3 smartwatch was launched in India on Thursday, June 17 by its parent company Mobvoi. The smartwatch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TicWatch E3 is based on Google's Wear OS and sports a 1.3-inch high-density display. It also features heart rate and SpO2 monitoring among other health and fitness features. The smartwatch boasts a 380mAh battery and comes with speaker and microphone support for voice access.

TicWatch E3 price in India

The TicWatch E3 is priced at Rs. 19,999 and is available for purchase on the Mobvoi website. Its offered in a single Panther Black colour option along with three colour options for its silicone straps —Black, Blue, and Yellow.

TicWatch E3 specifications

The TicWatch E3 sports a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D glass. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, which is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Mobvoi has also based the TicWatch E3 on Wear OS by Google that gives it features like Google Pay, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Fit, along with some third-party apps like Spotify, Strava, Telegram and more. Google's Wear OS allows users to take calls on the smartwatch using its microphone and speaker. The watch also supports NFC Payments with Google Pay.

Users can pair the smartwatch with TicPods to control music playback without using their smartphone. TicWatch E3 also allows users to control their smart home devices using Google Assistant. They can also navigate and track their location on the smartwatch without having to use their smartphones.

The smartwatch can measure heart rate and SpO2 levels throughout the day through a set of four infrared LED light clusters. Alongside, the TicWatch E3 can also help users manage their stress with a built-in TicZen stress monitoring app. The watch can also track sleep cycles using the TicSleep 2.0 app that tracks a user's light, deep, and REM sleep, and provides insights on improving it. Other sensors include accelerometer, gyro sensor, and a low-latency off-body sensor. The watch also features GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou for navigation along with Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n for connectivity.

There are also 20 workout modes on the TicWatch E3 that include High Intensity, Pilates, Taekwondo, Skating, Walking, Running, Cycling, Swimming, Rowing, Yoga, Mountain Climbing, and major ball sports. It also features TicMotion that can detect a user's physical activities and start an appropriate workout mode automatically. The smartwatch is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance and can be used for swimming.

Users can connect their TicWatch E3 with the Mobvoi app available on Android and iOS using the watch's Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Apart from collating it in one place, the app also allows users to share their health data with their family members. The smartwatch has a 380mAh battery. It measures 44x47x12.6mm and weighs approximately 32 grams.