Technology News
loading

TicWatch E3 Powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and Google Wear OS Launched in India

TicWatch E3 is priced at Rs. 19,999.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 June 2021 13:01 IST
TicWatch E3 Powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and Google Wear OS Launched in India

Photo Credit: Mobvoi

TicWatch E3 features a 1.3-inch high density display with a 2.5D glass

Highlights
  • TicWatch E3 features 20 workout modes including yoga, pilates, more
  • Its straps are offered in 3 colour options — Black, Blue, and Yellow
  • TicWatch E3 supports many Google and third-party apps

TicWatch E3 smartwatch was launched in India on Thursday, June 17 by its parent company Mobvoi. The smartwatch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TicWatch E3 is based on Google's Wear OS and sports a 1.3-inch high-density display. It also features heart rate and SpO2 monitoring among other health and fitness features. The smartwatch boasts a 380mAh battery and comes with speaker and microphone support for voice access.

TicWatch E3 price in India

The TicWatch E3 is priced at Rs. 19,999 and is available for purchase on the Mobvoi website. Its offered in a single Panther Black colour option along with three colour options for its silicone straps —Black, Blue, and Yellow.

TicWatch E3 specifications

The TicWatch E3 sports a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D glass. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, which is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Mobvoi has also based the TicWatch E3 on Wear OS by Google that gives it features like Google Pay, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Fit, along with some third-party apps like Spotify, Strava, Telegram and more. Google's Wear OS allows users to take calls on the smartwatch using its microphone and speaker. The watch also supports NFC Payments with Google Pay.

Users can pair the smartwatch with TicPods to control music playback without using their smartphone. TicWatch E3 also allows users to control their smart home devices using Google Assistant. They can also navigate and track their location on the smartwatch without having to use their smartphones.

The smartwatch can measure heart rate and SpO2 levels throughout the day through a set of four infrared LED light clusters. Alongside, the TicWatch E3 can also help users manage their stress with a built-in TicZen stress monitoring app. The watch can also track sleep cycles using the TicSleep 2.0 app that tracks a user's light, deep, and REM sleep, and provides insights on improving it. Other sensors include accelerometer, gyro sensor, and a low-latency off-body sensor. The watch also features GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou for navigation along with Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n for connectivity.

There are also 20 workout modes on the TicWatch E3 that include High Intensity, Pilates, Taekwondo, Skating, Walking, Running, Cycling, Swimming, Rowing, Yoga, Mountain Climbing, and major ball sports. It also features TicMotion that can detect a user's physical activities and start an appropriate workout mode automatically. The smartwatch is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance and can be used for swimming.

Users can connect their TicWatch E3 with the Mobvoi app available on Android and iOS using the watch's Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Apart from collating it in one place, the app also allows users to share their health data with their family members. The smartwatch has a 380mAh battery. It measures 44x47x12.6mm and weighs approximately 32 grams.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
TicWatch E3

TicWatch E3

Display Size 33mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TicWatch, TicWatch E3, TicWatch E3 Price in India, TicWatch E3 Specifications, Mobvoi, Google, Google Wear OS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Itel Magic 2 4G Feature Phone With Wi-Fi Hotspot Tethering Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

TicWatch E3 Powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and Google Wear OS Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  2. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Named as Chairman, Succeeds John Thompson
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
  6. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  7. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  8. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  9. JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Be Introduced Soon Starting at Rs. 399
  10. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
#Latest Stories
  1. Kernel Helmet That Is Claimed to Read Human Mind Starts Shipping for $50,000 in US
  2. Slack Getting Scheduled Send Message Feature, Users Can Now Set Custom Date, Time for Messages
  3. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebadged Vivo 12s (2021), Specifications Surface Online
  4. US Tech Giants Must Open Local Offices in Russia or Face Punitive Measures, New Legislation States
  5. Bitcoin Will Touch $250,000 by 2022-End: Billionaire Tim Draper Stays Bullish Despite Recent Dip
  6. Dell Inspiron 14 2-In-1, Inspiron 15, Inspiron 13 Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 in India With May 2021 Security Patch, Camera Improvements
  8. Parents Name Baby Boy HTML, Leaves Internet Amused and Concerned
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India First Impressions: PUBG Mobile Similarities and Differences
  10. China’s Space Station Welcomes First Astronauts as Shenzhou-12 Docks Successfully
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com