TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 With GPS, 4G SIM Capabilities, 1.54-Inch Display Launched

TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 is said to have 40 percent better battery life than its predecessor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 June 2021 16:09 IST
TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 has a rectangular dial

Highlights
  • TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 is priced at EUR 149
  • TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 comes with a 4G SIM card slot
  • The smartwatch is designed for children

TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 is a successor to the TCL Movetime Family Watch from last year. It comes with some improvements over its predecessor like a larger display. The TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 is meant for children and allows parents to keep track of them while they venture outside. The smartwatch offers more accurate location tracking, a better camera, and better battery life than its predecessor. TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 also supports 4G SIM connectivity for calls and messages, making it all the more easier for parents to get in touch with their kids.

TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 price, availability

TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 will cost EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,200) when it goes on sale across Europe in mid-August this year. An exact date has not been announced yet. As of now, there is no information on when the smartwatch will make its way to the Indian market.

TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 specifications, features

TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 features a 1.54-inch colour display and runs a dedicated Kids UI. Children can personalise their home screen with colourful wallpapers. Thanks to its 4G capabilities, video calls and text messages can be made directly from the smartwatch using its Nano SIM card slot. Children can also use the one-touch SoS button in case of emergencies.

TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 uses real-time geolocation for more accurate position and logs full location history. The Safe Zone geofencing feature allows the parents to set a radius that, if their child crossed while wearing the smartwatch, a notification will be sent to them. TCL says the Movetime Family Watch 2 smartwatch comes with 40 percent better battery life compared to its predecessor.

Vineet Washington
