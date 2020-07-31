Technology News
loading

Syska SW100 Smartwatch With Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India at Rs. 3,999

Battery life on the Syska SW100 Smartwatch can extend up to 15 days, the company claims.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 31 July 2020 15:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Syska SW100 Smartwatch With Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India at Rs. 3,999

Syska SW100 Smartwatch will help individuals track their physical and mental well-being

Highlights
  • Syska SW100 Smartwatch has been launched exclusively on Flipkart
  • The launch marks Syska’s entry to the growing wearables market
  • Syska SW100 Smartwatch customise your sports activity

Syska SW100 Smartwatch has been launched launched by the Syska Group in India, and is claimed to help individuals track their health and fitness routines at home. This marks Syska's entry to the growing industry of smart wearables. Syska SW100 Smartwatch has been launched exclusively on Flipkart. The product aims to help individuals maintain their physical and mental well-being, especially while working out at home. It is designed for people who want a device that can track every part of their fitness journey, right from their sleep to workouts and calorie intake.

Syska SW100 Smartwatch price in India, availability

The Syska SW100 Smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999, and is now available for purchase. It comes with a USP charging cable and a user manual. It is now available to buy via Flipkart.

Syska SW100 Smartwatch specifications, features

The Syska SW100 Smartwatch features a 1.3-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels. It uses Bluetooth v4.2 to connect to your smartphone, and is compatible with both Android and iPhone handsets. The company claims the lithium polymer battery (capacity unspecified) can deliver up to 15 days of battery life, and charges fully in 2.5 hours. The strap material used is thermo plastic polyurethane, and smartwatch weighs 31 grams in total, the company claims.

The smartwatch has features to help monitor your sleep, the calories you intake, track your step count and your heart rate - it features a pedometer and a heart rate sensor. The aim of the Syska SW100 Smartwatch is to help you maintain data about your fitness even during unprecedented times when exercise and working out has been shifted to home. The smartwatch also has a yoga monitoring feature that will allow users to keep track their sessions.

The Syska SW100 Smartwatch is water resistant up to 1.5 metres, which will allow you to work out without worrying about sweat or water spoiling the smartwatch. The multi-sport mode of the smartwatch customises it according to your sports activity – cycling, weight-lifting, running and more. It also allows you to track your elliptical workout sessions, tracking your exercise and calories burned in an accurate manner. The smartwatch allows you to customise the dial of your smart watch, according your moods and attired. On connecting the Syska SW100 Smartwatch to your phone, you can access your social media, email, calenders etc. from your wrist, reducing your phone usage.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Syska, smartwatch, wearables, Syska SW100 Smartwatch price in India, Syska SW100 Smartwatch specifications, flipkart
Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Google Maps Now Allows Users to Follow Each Other’s Recommendations

Related Stories

Syska SW100 Smartwatch With Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Debuts in India With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. Apple Confirms New iPhone Models Won’t Debut in September
  6. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Launched in India
  7. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  8. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  9. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  10. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV With Dolby Vision, JBL Audio Launched at Rs. 64,999 in India
  2. Syska SW100 Smartwatch With Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  3. Google Maps Now Allows Users to Follow Each Other’s Recommendations
  4. Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, Vega 8 Graphics Launched in India
  6. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Consider Listing China Business in Hong Kong or Shanghai
  7. Swiggy Introduces Health Hub, Offering Curation of Healthy Menus and Nutrient Information
  8. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India Starting Rs. 14,990
  9. Amazon to Take on SpaceX With Over $10 Billion Investment in Satellite Broadband Plan
  10. Vivo S7 Teased to Sport 44-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch on August 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com