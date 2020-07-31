Syska SW100 Smartwatch has been launched launched by the Syska Group in India, and is claimed to help individuals track their health and fitness routines at home. This marks Syska's entry to the growing industry of smart wearables. Syska SW100 Smartwatch has been launched exclusively on Flipkart. The product aims to help individuals maintain their physical and mental well-being, especially while working out at home. It is designed for people who want a device that can track every part of their fitness journey, right from their sleep to workouts and calorie intake.

Syska SW100 Smartwatch price in India, availability

The Syska SW100 Smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999, and is now available for purchase. It comes with a USP charging cable and a user manual. It is now available to buy via Flipkart.

Syska SW100 Smartwatch specifications, features

The Syska SW100 Smartwatch features a 1.3-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels. It uses Bluetooth v4.2 to connect to your smartphone, and is compatible with both Android and iPhone handsets. The company claims the lithium polymer battery (capacity unspecified) can deliver up to 15 days of battery life, and charges fully in 2.5 hours. The strap material used is thermo plastic polyurethane, and smartwatch weighs 31 grams in total, the company claims.

The smartwatch has features to help monitor your sleep, the calories you intake, track your step count and your heart rate - it features a pedometer and a heart rate sensor. The aim of the Syska SW100 Smartwatch is to help you maintain data about your fitness even during unprecedented times when exercise and working out has been shifted to home. The smartwatch also has a yoga monitoring feature that will allow users to keep track their sessions.

The Syska SW100 Smartwatch is water resistant up to 1.5 metres, which will allow you to work out without worrying about sweat or water spoiling the smartwatch. The multi-sport mode of the smartwatch customises it according to your sports activity – cycling, weight-lifting, running and more. It also allows you to track your elliptical workout sessions, tracking your exercise and calories burned in an accurate manner. The smartwatch allows you to customise the dial of your smart watch, according your moods and attired. On connecting the Syska SW100 Smartwatch to your phone, you can access your social media, email, calenders etc. from your wrist, reducing your phone usage.

