Syska Bolt SW200 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring, Hand Sanitisation Reminder Launched in India

Syska Bolt SW200 is priced at Rs. 5,499 but is listed on Flipkart with over 50 percent discount.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 June 2021 15:16 IST
Syska Bolt SW200 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring, Hand Sanitisation Reminder Launched in India

Photo Credit: Syska

Syska Bolt SW200 is offered in three colour options — (L-R) Spectra Blue, Space Black, and Ocean Green

  • Syska Bolt SW200 features a 1.28-inch touchscreen IPS LCD display
  • The smartwatch is IP68 certified for water resistance
  • Syska Bolt SW200 features 10 workout modes

Syska Bolt SW200 with SpO2 monitoring, hand sanitisation reminder, and heart rate monitoring has been launched in India. The smartwatch is Syska's second entrant into the fast-growing smartwatch segment in the country. Syska has partnered with Flipkart as the exclusive retailer for the Bolt SW200 smartwatch. It has been designed keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is touted to focus on the user's health and well-being. Syska claims that the Bolt SW200 will last up to 10 days on a single charge.

Syska Bolt SW200 price in India, availability

The Syska Bolt SW200 smartwarch is priced at Rs. 5,499. The smartwatch is available to purchase via Flipkart for Rs. 2,499. The e-commerce giant is offering the smartwatch with 54 percent discount; however, it is unclear till when this discount will last. Bolt SW200 is offered in three colour options — Ocean Green, Space Black, and Spectra Blue.

Flipkart is offering the smartwatch with 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, along with Rs. 75 off on UPI transactions above Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 75 off on RuPay transactions above Rs. 7,500. First-time customers can also avail a discount of Rs. 100 on a purchase of Rs. 500 or higher. Flipkart is offering the Syska Bolt SW200 with a no-cost EMI option as well.

Syska Bolt SW200 specifications

Syska Bolt SW200 sports a 1.28-inch touchscreen IPS LCD display with a 240x240 pixel resolution. It uses Bluetooth v5 to connect to an Android or iOS smartphone. The Bolt SW200 uses a Li-Ion battery (size unspecified) that helps it last up to 10 days on a single charge. The smartwatch measures 46x45x10mm and weighs 55 grams. The smartwatch's case is constructed out of a metal alloy with a thermoplastic polyurethane strap.

The Bolt SW200 from Syska has more than 100 watch faces that can be selected from the Syska Fit Bolt app. Users can also configure call, message, email notifications from the app. The smartwatch also provides women's health tracking, hand sanitisation reminder, water reminder, weather report, sedentary alert, heart rate monitoring, along with music and camera controls.

The smartwatch also features 10 sports modes — running, walking, hiking, cycling, swimming, elliptical, yoga, cricket, badminton, and basketball. Additionally, Syska Bolt SW200 is also IP68 certified for water resistance.

Syska, Syska Bolt SW200, Syska Bolt SW200 Price in India, Syska Bolt SW200 Specifications, Android, iOS, Flipkart
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
