Suunto 9, Suunto 7, Suunto 5 smartwatches have launched in India, marking the Finland-based company's entry into the country. The smartwatches feature advanced GPS, come with a premium design and a rugged build, and offer multi-sport tracking capabilities. The Suunto 9 is the most expensive of the lot and offers more than 80 sports modes, 170 hours of GPS sports tracking with ‘Tour' mode, and on-watch navigation capabilities among other features. Suunto 7 has a battery life rated at 48 hours in smartwatch use or up to 12 hours in GPS tracking mode.

Suunto 9, Suunto 7, Suunto 5 smartwatches price in India, sale

The new Suunto 9 smartwatch is priced in India starting at Rs. 54,999 going all the way up to 64,999. Both the Suunto 9 and Suunto 9 Baro models have launched in the Indian market. Suunto 7 smartwatch is priced starting at Rs. 36,999, going up to Rs. 46,999. Lastly, the Suunto 5 is priced starting at Rs. 29,999. All the models are exclusively available on Amazon India and Suunto.com.

The Suunto 9 is offered in Black, Charcoal Black, and Granite Blue strap options. Suunto 7 is listed in Black, Black Lime, Graphite Copper, and Sandstone Rosegold colour options. Lastly, Suunto 5 comes in All Black, Burgundy Copper, Graphite Copper, and White colour options.

Suunto 9 specifications

Suunto 9 flagship smartwatch range comes with four predefined battery modes – Performance, Endurance, Ultra, and Tour. It claims to deliver from 25 hours to 170 hours of performance tracking with GPS on. The bezel is made of stainless steel while the glass is sapphire. It weighs about 81 grams and comes with a touchscreen colour display and customisable watch faces. The wearable is water-resistant up to 100 metres and comes with most of the health-tracking features that you find in a smartwatch, including 24x7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and recovery status. It notably does not have a SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring sensor. It is tested against US MIL-STD-810 military standards for ruggedness.

There's up to 14 days of battery life offered on the Suunto 9 in Time Mode, whereas 24x7 tracking and mobile notifications reduce battery life to up to 7 days. The Suunto 9 also offers 80 sports modes, an intelligent battery management system, in-depth weather insights, and on-watch navigation capabilities.

Suunto 7 specifications

The Suunto 7 is powered by WearOS by Google and supports Googe Fit, Google Pay, Google Assistant, and Play Store. It comes with over 70 sports modes and free offline outdoor maps. It is powered by Snapdragon Wear 3100 and offers features like sleep tracking, body resource measurement, heart rate monitoring, and more. Battery life is rated at 48 hours in smartwatch use or up to 12 hours in GPS tracking mode. The colour touchscreen AMOLED display is scratch-resistant with Gorilla Glass protection on top, has a resolution of 454x454 pixels, and comes with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Suunto 7 weighs about 70 grams, has features like smartphone music controls, and is water-resistant up to 50 metres.

Suunto 5 specifications

Lastly, the Suunto 5 comes with intelligent battery modes, over 80 sports modes, 24x7 activity tracking, stress and recovery tracking, and fitness level tracking. It is water-resistant up to 50 metres and supports heart rate monitoring. Other features include adaptive training guidance, turn-by-turn navigation, sleep tracking, and steps and calorie counting. The wearable weighs 66 grams and its touchscreen display has a 218x218 pixel resolution. The battery life is said to be up to 12 days in Time Mode whereas it is said to last for 7 days with 24x7 tracking and mobile notifications. The battery is said to last up to 40 hours in training mode with GPS on.

The Suunto smartwatches can be paired with the Suunto Mobile app available on both iOS and Android. It allows users to plan routes, see personal heat maps based on past activity, and connect to partner apps including Strava, among other features.

