HTC Vive Pro Demonstrates SteamVR 2.0's Multi-Room VR Capabilities

 
, 16 July 2018
HTC Vive Pro Demonstrates SteamVR 2.0's Multi-Room VR Capabilities

Highlights

  • HTC executive shared a video that demoes SteamVR 2.0's new feature
  • The video shows a Vive Pro user entering different rooms
  • Steam VR 2.0 is still in beta

Valve, the company behind SteamVR, is reportedly working on bringing new features with the arrival of SteamVR 2.0. Thanks to a video that has surfaced on the Internet, we get a glimpse of multi-room VR capabilities. Using the HTC Vive Pro headset, the video shows a demo of a user passing through multiple rooms, even managing to recognise doors and opening them. This indicates that SteamVR 2.0 is bringing multi-room VR, however this feature is still in beta, and commercial rollout is unknown.

HTC China President for Vive, Alvin Wang Graylin shared the video on Twitter. The video demoes SteamVR 2.0 multi-room capabilities using the HTC Vive Pro headset in a space with multiple rooms all connected through one physical hallway. The user is able to open doors, pick up small objects from the ground and manoeuvre obstacles as well.

For this video experiment, Graylin shared an image which states that seven new SteamVR 2.0 base stations were hooked up to a single Steam account. The new version of the Valve-made stations could link up to provide greater tracking distances across multiple locations or one larger space.

While the video does not show what the Vive Pro user is seeing, but we can see that he can identify Vive trackers and a controller placed in different locations rather easily, without bumping into an object. Graylin also shared the floorplan of the space the experiment was conducted in for more clarity.

For now, the only way to get the new base stations (only two) is to buy the Vive Pro bundle. Both Valve and HTC don't sell standalone units of either the Vive Pro or Steam VR, and it's uncertain if it plans to do so in the future

Comments

Further reading: HTC Vive Pro, SteamVR 2.0
