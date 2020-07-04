Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 by Snapchat Go on Sale in India via Flipkart

Spectacles 3 and Spectacles 2 by Snapchat are now on sale in India. These AR glasses from the popular social media company are essentially sunglasses with camera(s) and allow the consumers to click photos and videos to post on Snapchat and other social media platforms. These AR glasses also come with microphones to capture audio. While the Spectacles 2 by Snapchat were unveiled in the US back in April 2018, the Spectacles 3, which are the latest model, debuted in August last year.

Spectacles 3, Spectacles 2 by Snapchat price in India

Spectacles 3 by Snapchat are priced at Rs. 29,999 in India and are being offered in Carbon and Mineral colour options. Spectacles 2, on the other hand, carry a price tag of Rs. 14,999 and can be purchased in Onyx Eclipse, Ruby Sunset, and Sapphire Midnight colours. Both models are only being sold via Flipkart right now and it is unclear if Snap will expand availability to other retailers or brick-and-mortar stores. Snap bundles a charging case, charging cable, and 3D viewer (only with Spectacles 3) with both models.

Spectacles 3 by Snapchat review

Spectacles 3, Spectacles 2 by Snapchat features, specifications

As mentioned, Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 by Snapchat allow wearers to capture photos and videos. Since there are two cameras on Spectacles 3, you can use these to capture 3D photos and 3D videos, whereas Spectacles 2 come with a single camera. The depth information present in the 3D media allows users to play with AR filters to get interesting results. You will need to use Snapchat app to import the captures from Spectacles. The same app can be used to edit, include AR filters, and more in the media.

In terms of the technical specifications, Spectacles 3 by Snapchat are capable to taking 1728x1728 pixels resolution photos and 1216x1216 pixels resolution videos at 60fps. The Spectacles 3 include 4GB of storage that can store up to 100 3D videos or 1200 3D photos. Additionally, there are four microphones, support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS in the Spectacles 3. The lenses in the AR glasses are NSI Z80.3 rated and 100 percent tinted for UVA and UVB protection.

Spectacles 2, on the other hand, are capable of taking 1642x1642 pixels resolution photos and 1216x1216 pixels resolution videos at 60fps. Spectacles 2 also house 4GB of storage; however, there are only two microphones, and these can only be used to capture 2D photos and videos. Spectacles 2 are also water-resistant. Like Spectacles 3, Spectacles 2 can also help shield your eyes from UVA and UVB sun rays.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.