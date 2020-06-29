Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 smartglasses by Snap, the parent company of social media platform Snapchat, are finally going to launch in India in July. The Snap's smartglasses made their debut in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and they'll be available to purchase via Flipkart in the country. The Spectacles allow users to capture photos or videos via the glasses that have camera lenses on each side of the frame. Users can then directly upload the content to their Snapchat account and publish it using a connected smartphone.

Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 price in India, availability

The Spectacles 2 will be sold at Rs. 14,999 in India in Onyx Eclipse, Ruby Sunset, and Sapphire Midnight colour options. Whereas, the Spectacles 3 will come with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the Carbon and Mineral colour options.

Both the glasses will be available to purchase via Flipkart starting July 4. Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3, both are also listed on a dedicated India microsite.

Spectacles 2 specifications, features

The Spectacles 2 can capture HD photos and videos and is compatible with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 10 and above. The smartglasses wirelessly sync with Snapchat, allowing users to customise photos with filters, animations, and more before publishing. The glasses feature two camera lenses on each side of the frame which offer 105 degree field-of-view. The smartglasses are also water-resistant.

The Spectacles 2 can capture up to 70 videos on a single charge. They also come with 4GB of internal storage that can store up to 150 videos or 3,000 photos. The charging case can charge the glasses four times, the company claims. The rectangular case further carries a USB port for charging.

Connectivity options on the Spectacles 2 include Bluetooth v.4.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi. There are dual microphone array included in the glasses as well. The Spectacles 2 weighs 45.4 grams.

Spectacles 3 specifications, features

The Spectacles 3 come with HD cameras that can even capture 3D photos and videos at 60fps. They pack four built-in microphones for better audio quality than its predecessor. The glasses are compatible with Android 6 and above or iOS 11 or later. The lenses on the smartglasses are tinted to provide 100 percent protection from UVA and UVB rays. They further feature adjustable tips.

Similar to the Spectacles 2, the latest Snap smartglasses can capture and sync up to 70 videos on a single charge. The company says that the glasses can store up to 100 3D videos or 1,200 3D photos with its 4GB internal storage.

The Spectacles 3 also come with GPS and GLONASS. The charging case can charge the glasses four times, the company adds. The Spectacles 3 weigh 56.5 grams.

