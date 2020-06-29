Technology News
loading

Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 Smartglasses by Snap to Launch in India on July 4 for Starting Rs. 14,999

Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 smartglasses by Snap made their debut in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 29 June 2020 12:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 Smartglasses by Snap to Launch in India on July 4 for Starting Rs. 14,999

Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 will be available to purchase via Flipkart

Highlights
  • Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 offer HD video recording and photos
  • Spectacles 3 can capture 3D photos and videos
  • Both the smartglasses can record 70 videos on a single charge

Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 smartglasses by Snap, the parent company of social media platform Snapchat, are finally going to launch in India in July. The Snap's smartglasses made their debut in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and they'll be available to purchase via Flipkart in the country. The Spectacles allow users to capture photos or videos via the glasses that have camera lenses on each side of the frame. Users can then directly upload the content to their Snapchat account and publish it using a connected smartphone.

Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 price in India, availability

The Spectacles 2 will be sold at Rs. 14,999 in India in Onyx Eclipse, Ruby Sunset, and Sapphire Midnight colour options. Whereas, the Spectacles 3 will come with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the Carbon and Mineral colour options.

Both the glasses will be available to purchase via Flipkart starting July 4. Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3, both are also listed on a dedicated India microsite.

Spectacles 2 specifications, features

The Spectacles 2 can capture HD photos and videos and is compatible with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 10 and above. The smartglasses wirelessly sync with Snapchat, allowing users to customise photos with filters, animations, and more before publishing. The glasses feature two camera lenses on each side of the frame which offer 105 degree field-of-view. The smartglasses are also water-resistant.

The Spectacles 2 can capture up to 70 videos on a single charge. They also come with 4GB of internal storage that can store up to 150 videos or 3,000 photos. The charging case can charge the glasses four times, the company claims. The rectangular case further carries a USB port for charging.

Connectivity options on the Spectacles 2 include Bluetooth v.4.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi. There are dual microphone array included in the glasses as well. The Spectacles 2 weighs 45.4 grams.

Spectacles 3 specifications, features

The Spectacles 3 come with HD cameras that can even capture 3D photos and videos at 60fps. They pack four built-in microphones for better audio quality than its predecessor. The glasses are compatible with Android 6 and above or iOS 11 or later. The lenses on the smartglasses are tinted to provide 100 percent protection from UVA and UVB rays. They further feature adjustable tips.

Similar to the Spectacles 2, the latest Snap smartglasses can capture and sync up to 70 videos on a single charge. The company says that the glasses can store up to 100 3D videos or 1,200 3D photos with its 4GB internal storage.

The Spectacles 3 also come with GPS and GLONASS. The charging case can charge the glasses four times, the company adds. The Spectacles 3 weigh 56.5 grams.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, Snap, Spectacles 2, Spectacles 2 price in India, Spectacles 2 specifications, Spectacles 3, Spectacles 3 price in India, Spectacles 3 specifications
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Coming Soon, an E-Marketplace Only for Tribal Sellers
The Boys Season 2: New Clips Reveal September Release Date, Opening Minutes, Stormfront First Look

Related Stories

Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 Smartglasses by Snap to Launch in India on July 4 for Starting Rs. 14,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gmail Users Are Reporting Issues With Microsoft’s Windows 10 Mail App
  2. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  3. OnePlus Upcoming TV Series Will Have Three Models; Prices Teased On Twitter
  4. Snap's Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 Glasses to Launch in India on July 4
  5. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  6. Dark Season 3 Review: A Polarising End
  7. Realme 5i, Realme 6 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000
  8. Realme Narzo 10 Gets New 'That Blue' Colour Option, First Sale on June 30
  9. Alia Bhatt, 4 Others in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Bollywood Ki Home Delivery’
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Will Launch 10.8-Inch iPad in 2020, 8.5-Inch iPad Mini in 2021: Analyst
  2. Gmail Users on Windows 10 Mail App Facing Multiple Issues, Several Users Report
  3. Sony Sees Software Subscription as Future for Data-Analysing Image Sensors
  4. Xiaomi Announces Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Will Launch on June 30, Redmi 9A Renders Leaked
  5. The Boys Season 2: New Clips Reveal September Release Date, Opening Minutes, Stormfront First Look
  6. Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 Smartglasses by Snap to Launch in India on July 4 for Starting Rs. 14,999
  7. Coming Soon, an E-Marketplace Only for Tribal Sellers
  8. Realme 5i, Realme 6 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000
  9. Blackpink ‘How You Like That’ Breaks YouTube's 24-Hour Viewing Record
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Teases ‘Bollywood Ki Home Delivery’ With Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, 3 Others
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com