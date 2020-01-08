Technology News
Skagen Falster 3 Wear OS Smartwatch With Snapdragon 3100 SoC Launched

Skagen Falster 3 has a internal speaker for calls

Updated: 8 January 2020
Skagen Falster 3 Wear OS Smartwatch With Snapdragon 3100 SoC Launched

The Skagen Falster 3 is currently on sale for $295

Highlights
  • The Skagen Falster 3 gets a DJ Kygo Limited Editon variant
  • It is powered by a Snapdragon 3100 Wear SoC
  • It sports a 1.3-inch OLED display

Watchmaker Skagen has launched a successor to its Skagen Falster 2 wearable called the Skagen Falster 3. Just like the previous smartwatch, this too runs Wear OS by Google. Skagen is a subsidiary of Fossil which also makes Wear OS smartwatches. The Skagen Faster gets the newer, more powerful Snapdragon 3100 SoC and has a speaker as well which will allow users to take phone calls through the watch directly. Skagen has also introduced a Limited Edition Falster 3 in collaboration with DJ Kygo.

The Skagen Falster 3 has a similar design to the Falster 2 and has two push buttons on the right side and a rotating crown in the middle. This rotating crown can be used to navigate through the watch menus. The Skagen Falster 3 shares similar internals as the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches.

The Falster 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor and has 1GB of RAM along with 8GB of storage. This is similar to the Fossil Gen 5 which was recently launched in India. It is available in one size only with the dial measuring 42mm which houses a 1.3-inch OLED display. Skagen has also added a speaker on this watch while enables a user to answer a call directly from the watch. It can also be used to play stored music on the watch, play notification sounds and by the Google Assistant to reply to a query through the speaker.

Skagen offers three watchstrap materials to choose from on the Falster 3; leather, metal mesh, and silicone mesh. Skagen claims the silicone mesh strap is unique to this Falster watch. The Falster 3 has GPS, NFC, and is swim-proof for 30 metres.

The standard Skagen Faster 3 is priced at $295 (roughly Rs. 21,200) and will be available starting January 7. The price of the DJ Kygo edition has not been revealed but it is said to hit stores later in the spring season (March 2020 - May 2020).

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Skagen, Skagen Falster 3, Skagen Falster 3 Specifications, Skagen Falster 3 Price, CES, CES 2020
