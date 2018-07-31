NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Images Leaked, Galaxy Watch Gets Certified

, 31 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Images Leaked, Galaxy Watch Gets Certified

Photo Credit: Mobiltelefon.ru

Highlights

  • Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is tipped to launch on August 9
  • The device's leaked images suggest dual charging pads
  • Galaxy Watch certification hints at multiple variants

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch is just days away, and the Unpacked event on August 9 is also expected to unveil a host of other products, alongside the smartphone. Two of the most notable products include the Wireless Charger Duo that can charge two devices at once, and the Galaxy Watch. Fresh leaks bring more live images of the Wireless Charger Duo, also showing us what's inside the box. Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch has received certification from another regulatory authority, hinting at its imminent launch.

Starting with the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, Mobiltelefon.ru reports that the device is also being sold in Russia by retailers for a price of RUB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 7,700). The live images show the retail box, corroborating with previous reports, and internal components like the USB wire, adapter, and instruction manual. The Wireless Charger Duo can charge two devices at once, be it two smartphones, or one smartphone and one Galaxy Watch.

The Galaxy Watch is also expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The smartwatch has received approvals from the National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) and this development was first spotted by 91Mobiles. It was listed on the NRRA in a handful of model numbers - SM-R800, SM-R805N, SM-R810, and SM-R815N. Previous reports hint at two variants of the Galaxy Watches, possibly in two dial sizes. It is expected to be powered by Tizen OS, come in two sizes 1.2-inches and 1.3-inches, offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LTE connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with an upgraded S Pen, slew of colour options, be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, sport a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, Samsung Galaxy Watch
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Swiggy Super Is a Paid Subscription Programme With Free Food Delivery, Priority Customer Care
Vivo Nex
Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Images Leaked, Galaxy Watch Gets Certified
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Group Video, Voice Calling Feature Is Now Live
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale for First Time Today
  3. New iOS 12 Developer Beta Hints at 'Dual-SIM' iPhone Models
  4. 15-Year-Old Indian-American Boy Graduates as Engineer, Starts PhD in US
  5. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Introduced in 2018
  6. Mars Closest to Earth in 15 Years: How to Watch Live
  7. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T to Get Android P; Android 8.1 Oreo Skipped
  8. Honor 9N First Flash Sale in India Today via Flipkart
  9. Xiaomi Mi A2 Launched, Honor 9N in India, and More News This Week
  10. Swiggy Launches a Paid Subscription Programme for Free Food Delivery
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.