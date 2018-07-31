Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Images Leaked, Galaxy Watch Gets Certified

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch is just days away, and the Unpacked event on August 9 is also expected to unveil a host of other products, alongside the smartphone. Two of the most notable products include the Wireless Charger Duo that can charge two devices at once, and the Galaxy Watch. Fresh leaks bring more live images of the Wireless Charger Duo, also showing us what's inside the box. Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch has received certification from another regulatory authority, hinting at its imminent launch.

Starting with the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, Mobiltelefon.ru reports that the device is also being sold in Russia by retailers for a price of RUB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 7,700). The live images show the retail box, corroborating with previous reports, and internal components like the USB wire, adapter, and instruction manual. The Wireless Charger Duo can charge two devices at once, be it two smartphones, or one smartphone and one Galaxy Watch.

The Galaxy Watch is also expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The smartwatch has received approvals from the National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) and this development was first spotted by 91Mobiles. It was listed on the NRRA in a handful of model numbers - SM-R800, SM-R805N, SM-R810, and SM-R815N. Previous reports hint at two variants of the Galaxy Watches, possibly in two dial sizes. It is expected to be powered by Tizen OS, come in two sizes 1.2-inches and 1.3-inches, offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LTE connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with an upgraded S Pen, slew of colour options, be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, sport a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage.