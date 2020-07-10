Technology News
loading

Samsung Fitness Band Spotted on US FCC Site, Image Suggests Heart Rate Sensor

A FCC listing of a cryptic Samsung wearable device with the model number SMR220 was published.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 July 2020 15:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Fitness Band Spotted on US FCC Site, Image Suggests Heart Rate Sensor

Photo Credit: FCC

Samsung may be working on a new fitness wearable

Highlights
  • A new Samsung wearable with model number SMR220 is listed on FCC
  • The image leak shows a capsule-like display device from Samsung
  • Samsung may be working on a Galaxy Fit successor

A probable Samsung fitness wearable has cropped up on the US Federal Communications Commission site, hinting that the company is working on a new wearable. The listing has leaked an image of what seems to be a fitness band display capsule, and the photo hints at a heart-rate sensor at the back as well. All of this point towards the listing being of a fitness wearable, but it could well be something completely different that the company may be working on.

The US FCC listing of a Samsung wearable device with the model number SMR220 was published recently, spotted first by The Verge. This listing doesn't reveal any key information about this upcoming Samsung device, but it does confirm that it will be positioned in the ‘wearable segment' and an image has also been leaked alongside. This image, by the looks of it, seems to be of a fitness band display capsule, hinting that the company may be working on a fitness band wearable to launch in the future.

An FCC listing in no way indicates that Samsung will launch this device soon, or even bring it to the market at all. The company could well abandon plans of launching this device in the future, or it may even just be in the initial stages of development. As mentioned, the image suggests that this probable future Samsung wearable may have a heart-rate sensor at the back.

The last fitness wearable launched by Samsung is the Galaxy Fit series last year, and this new FCC listing may be the first glimpse at the successor. However, this is pure speculation from our end.

In any event, this FCC leak comes very close to the August 5 Unpacked event that Samsung is set to host online. The Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 are expected to be unveiled at the event.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Wearable, Samsung Fitness Band, Samsung Galaxy Fit
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nearby Red Dwarf Star 'AD Leonis' With Massive Solar Flares Spotted
Panel Proposes New Regulator for Non-Personal Data in India, Draft Report Shows

Related Stories

Samsung Fitness Band Spotted on US FCC Site, Image Suggests Heart Rate Sensor
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Teased to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  4. The Army Has Asked Personnel to Delete 89 Apps Including Facebook, Tiktok
  5. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  6. Unusual Gel-Like Substance on Moon Finally Identified: Study
  7. Oppo Watch May Launch in India Soon
  8. Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Which Is the Best?
  9. Motorola One Vision Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 Launched
  10. Realme C11 Set to Launch in India on July 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Hosting Global Ecosystem Product Launch 2020 on July 15, Mi TV Stick Expected
  2. Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Teased to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Xiaomi Phone With Model Number M2007J1SC Spotted Online, Expected to Be a Flagship: Report
  4. Motorola One Vision Plus With Snapdragon 665, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme's 120W Ultra Dart Fast Charger Tipped to Launch in July
  6. Panel Proposes New Regulator for Non-Personal Data in India, Draft Report Shows
  7. Samsung Fitness Band Spotted on US FCC Site, Image Suggests Heart Rate Sensor
  8. Amazon Brings ‘Hands-Free’ Alexa Experience to Mobile Devices
  9. Nearby Red Dwarf Star 'AD Leonis' With Massive Solar Flares Spotted
  10. Rare Comet NEOWISE Is Gracing the Skies in July Before It Disappears for 6,800 Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com