Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's specifications have been detailed in a new leak. The rumoured smartwatches from the South Korean tech giant are said to come in two sizes each - 40/ 44mm and 42/ 46mm. The smartwatches will also reportedly be constructed from different materials like aluminium and stainless steel. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 series - expected to have two models in Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - during its Galaxy 'Unpacked' event later this month along with two foldable smartphones - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

As per a report by the German website WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's specifications have been revealed through PR and marketing material viewed by the publication. It says that both the smartwatches are technically similar barring the dial size and some minor differences.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic specifications

For the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung is said to opt for a 1.36-inch AMOLED (450x450 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX along with a rotating bezel. This variant will reportedly come with 42/ 46mm dial sizes, whereas the vanilla Galaxy Watch 4 will come in 40/ 44mm dial sizes and feature a 1.19-inch display AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will pack a 361mAh battery that is slated to provide up to 7 days of battery life. On the other hand, the vanilla Galaxy Watch 4 will come with a 247mAh battery.

Internally, there is said to be 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage paired with the Exynos W920 wearable chip. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are said to be waterproof up to 5ATM (50 metres) and have IP68 certification for dust and water resistance along with MID SID 810G military grade certification. The Samsung smartwatches will reportedly feature Bluetooth v5.0, WLAN, NFC, and optional 4G LTE connectivity. Sensors list is said to include GPS, GLONASS, among others. Both the smartwatches will run the new Wear OS-based One UI that the report claims will be One UI Watch 3.5 interface.

Being a fitness tracker as well, the Samsung smartwatch models are said to have various health sensors including for monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep tracking, fall detection, forecasts, and menstrual cycle tracking. The two will also reportedly come with an electrocardiogram (EKG) sensor. As per the publication, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come with 40 sports modes, most of which will be automatically detected once the activity begins.