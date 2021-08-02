Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Detailed Specifications Leaked Before Launch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are expected to be unveiled during Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 August 2021 19:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Detailed Specifications Leaked Before Launch

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could be offered in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic said to come with 40 sports modes
  • Both smartwatches tipped to get AMOLED displays with Corning Gorilla Glas
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic will also come with an EKG sensor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's specifications have been detailed in a new leak. The rumoured smartwatches from the South Korean tech giant are said to come in two sizes each - 40/ 44mm and 42/ 46mm. The smartwatches will also reportedly be constructed from different materials like aluminium and stainless steel. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 series - expected to have two models in Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - during its Galaxy 'Unpacked' event later this month along with two foldable smartphones - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

As per a report by the German website WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's specifications have been revealed through PR and marketing material viewed by the publication. It says that both the smartwatches are technically similar barring the dial size and some minor differences.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic specifications

For the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung is said to opt for a 1.36-inch AMOLED (450x450 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX along with a rotating bezel. This variant will reportedly come with 42/ 46mm dial sizes, whereas the vanilla Galaxy Watch 4 will come in 40/ 44mm dial sizes and feature a 1.19-inch display AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will pack a 361mAh battery that is slated to provide up to 7 days of battery life. On the other hand, the vanilla Galaxy Watch 4 will come with a 247mAh battery.

Internally, there is said to be 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage paired with the Exynos W920 wearable chip. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are said to be waterproof up to 5ATM (50 metres) and have IP68 certification for dust and water resistance along with MID SID 810G military grade certification. The Samsung smartwatches will reportedly feature Bluetooth v5.0, WLAN, NFC, and optional 4G LTE connectivity. Sensors list is said to include GPS, GLONASS, among others. Both the smartwatches will run the new Wear OS-based One UI that the report claims will be One UI Watch 3.5 interface.

Being a fitness tracker as well, the Samsung smartwatch models are said to have various health sensors including for monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep tracking, fall detection, forecasts, and menstrual cycle tracking. The two will also reportedly come with an electrocardiogram (EKG) sensor. As per the publication, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come with 40 sports modes, most of which will be automatically detected once the activity begins.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Specifications, Wear OS, One UI Watch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Bitcoin History: A Beginner’s Guide to the World’s First Cryptocurrency

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Detailed Specifications Leaked Before Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  3. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  4. Redmi Note 10 JE With Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  5. Here’s How You Can Stop Random People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  6. Zomato Pro Plus Membership With Unlimited Free Deliveries Announced
  7. Government Asks iPhone, iPad Users to Update Immediately: Here’s Why
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Brings Big Discounts on Electronics: Details
  10. From F9 to The Suicide Squad, What to Watch in August
#Latest Stories
  1. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Out, Five-Episode Volume 1 Releases in a Month
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Detailed Specifications Leaked Before Launch
  3. Bitcoin History: A Beginner’s Guide to the World’s First Cryptocurrency
  4. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  5. Bitmain Co-Founder Wu Jihan Turns His Second Crypto Venture Matrixport Into Unicorn
  6. Realme Dizo Watch With 12 Days Battery, Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Build Launched in India
  7. Realme Book Laptop's Blue Colour Variant Teased by CEO Ahead of Launch
  8. e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution Launched in India by PM Modi
  9. Fitbit Luxe Fitness Band With Jewellery-Like Design, Stress Management Feature Goes on Sale in India
  10. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Likely to Meet Social Media Representatives This Month After Twitter Standoff
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com