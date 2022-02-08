Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Getting Major Fitness-Related Software Update Globally

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic update will be available in India from February 9.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 February 2022 15:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Getting Major Fitness-Related Software Update Globally

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series was launched in August last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will get new watch faces
  • The smartwatches will get access to Centr fitness programme
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series new straps also announced

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches are getting a major fitness-related update in India and other countries. It will bring improvements such as a new advanced interval training designed for cyclists as well as runners, a new sleep coaching programme and new body composition insights. The update also brings along new customisations options with new watch faces. Samsung has also announced “a new line of stylish straps”. The smartwatches were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event in August last year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic update availability

As per a press release by Samsung, both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches will start getting the update on the day of the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 10 KST (February 9 at 8.30pm IST). It will be available via the Galaxy Wearable app. The new watch straps for the smartwatches will be available for purchase sometime in late February.

samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series New Update straps samsung galaxy watch 4 straps

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic update changelog

Both Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will get updated body composition insights in Samsung Health — powered by Centr, which is a digital fitness programme curated by actor Chris Hemsworth's team. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 users will get a 30-day trial for unrestricted access to Centr. Samsung says that the 30-day free trial offer will be available for new Centr customers signed up through Samsung Health on Centr.com only.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 users will get a new interval target feature for runners and cyclists. The feature will allow cyclists and runners to pre-set the duration, distance, and number of sets for their workout. Post setting up, the Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatches will guide them through a custom intensity training session for a targeted workout. The South Korean company says that it is collaborating with top-ranked apps such as Adidas Running and Strava for workouts.

samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series New Update sleep symbol samsung galaxy watch 4 sleep symbols

The third feature is a new sleep coaching programme. As per Samsung, the new feature builds on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches' sleep-tracking capabilities to further help the users to develop better sleep habits. The feature is said to track a week's sleep patterns and takes into account sleep surveys “to assign one of eight sleep symbol animals representing the user's sleep type”. It then assigns a four-to-five week coaching programme to help wearers improve their sleep quality. Samsung also says that when the Galaxy Watch 4 recognises that the wearers are asleep, it automatically turns off Samsung SmartThings enabled lights.

Samsung has also announced that the Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch 4 series of smartwatches, which measures both blood pressure (BP) and electrocardiogram (ECG) (available in select markets) through the advanced BioActive Sensor technology, will be available in 11 more countries, including Canada, Vietnam and South Africa, in March. It is currently available in 43 markets globally. The feature is yet to arrive in India.

The company says that it will also release another update that will allow Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch users to stream music over Wi-Fi or LTE from the YouTube Music app in these wearables. Additionally, Google Assistant will be available on Galaxy Watch 4 series in the coming months.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Snappy UI
  • Accurate step and distance tracking
  • SpO2 and body composition tracking
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Only Bixby assistant
  • Expensive
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) review
Strap Colour Black, Silver
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme Narzo 50A Prime Battery, Charging Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Getting Major Fitness-Related Software Update Globally
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  3. Motorola Edge-Series Smartphone India Launch Date Revealed
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Now on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  5. James Webb Telescope Detects First Photons in Space: NASA
  6. Vivo T1 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of February 9 Launch
  7. Google Chrome Is Getting a New Logo After Eight Years
  8. Google Chrome Users Warned by Government of Being Vulnerable to Attacks
  9. Poco M4 Pro 5G Arriving in India on February 15: All Details
  10. The Great Indian Murder Review: Possibly the Worst Thing Hotstar Has Made
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart, Uber, Others Could Be Persuaded to Go Electric Faster, Maharashtra Hopes
  2. Scientists Discover Unique Twin Asteroids, Could Be Youngest Ever Seen
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Getting Major Fitness-Related Software Update Globally
  4. India-Based Polygon Raises $450 Million From Sequoia India, Tiger Global, Softbank, Other Prominent VC Firms
  5. Realme Narzo 50A Prime Battery, Charging Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Breaks Up in Earth's Atmosphere Years After Launch
  7. New Arm CEO Rene Haas Steps Into Centre of Chip Industry Turmoil
  8. Elon Musk’s Tesla Held Nearly $2 Billion in Bitcoins by 2021-End, US SEC Filing Shows
  9. Redmi 10 (2022) Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Android 11
  10. Motorola Trade Secrets Stolen By Chinese Telecom Firm Hytera, US Indictment Accuses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.