Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches are getting a major fitness-related update in India and other countries. It will bring improvements such as a new advanced interval training designed for cyclists as well as runners, a new sleep coaching programme and new body composition insights. The update also brings along new customisations options with new watch faces. Samsung has also announced “a new line of stylish straps”. The smartwatches were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event in August last year.

As per a press release by Samsung, both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches will start getting the update on the day of the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 10 KST (February 9 at 8.30pm IST). It will be available via the Galaxy Wearable app. The new watch straps for the smartwatches will be available for purchase sometime in late February.

Both Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will get updated body composition insights in Samsung Health — powered by Centr, which is a digital fitness programme curated by actor Chris Hemsworth's team. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 users will get a 30-day trial for unrestricted access to Centr. Samsung says that the 30-day free trial offer will be available for new Centr customers signed up through Samsung Health on Centr.com only.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 users will get a new interval target feature for runners and cyclists. The feature will allow cyclists and runners to pre-set the duration, distance, and number of sets for their workout. Post setting up, the Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatches will guide them through a custom intensity training session for a targeted workout. The South Korean company says that it is collaborating with top-ranked apps such as Adidas Running and Strava for workouts.

The third feature is a new sleep coaching programme. As per Samsung, the new feature builds on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches' sleep-tracking capabilities to further help the users to develop better sleep habits. The feature is said to track a week's sleep patterns and takes into account sleep surveys “to assign one of eight sleep symbol animals representing the user's sleep type”. It then assigns a four-to-five week coaching programme to help wearers improve their sleep quality. Samsung also says that when the Galaxy Watch 4 recognises that the wearers are asleep, it automatically turns off Samsung SmartThings enabled lights.

Samsung has also announced that the Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch 4 series of smartwatches, which measures both blood pressure (BP) and electrocardiogram (ECG) (available in select markets) through the advanced BioActive Sensor technology, will be available in 11 more countries, including Canada, Vietnam and South Africa, in March. It is currently available in 43 markets globally. The feature is yet to arrive in India.

The company says that it will also release another update that will allow Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch users to stream music over Wi-Fi or LTE from the YouTube Music app in these wearables. Additionally, Google Assistant will be available on Galaxy Watch 4 series in the coming months.